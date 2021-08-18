CDOT officials were afraid that an Independence Pass blunder could jeopardize the status of Google and other institutions.





When the Colorado Department of Transportation apparently reported that a landslide closed the Independence Pass on August 4, some government officials may be jeopardizing the status of a trusted partner in navigation services. I was afraid of it.

The impact of CDOT’s misreporting of highway 82 closures could mean future delays in providing drivers with information on state road problems due to landslides, floods and avalanches, and accidents.

CDOT is currently downplaying the Independence Pass blunder, but emails received from open record requests use services such as Google, Waze, and Apple to post road closure information on a map in a timely manner. Successful agency staff have shown concern about harming those relationships.

Gregg Miller, CDOT’s business process architect, says government officials desperately prevent flooding on Highway 82 as Interstate 70 passes Glenwood Canyon due to a landslide and subsequent damage. At that time, I was tasked with contacting the navigation service.

According to one person, the weekly traffic volume on August 1st was an estimated 7,000-9,000 vehicles per day, while the normal daily load was 1,000 vehicles.

John Roam, director of maintenance and operations at CDOT, emailed Miller at 11:49 am on August 4, instructing Miller to close the navigation service road.

Lorme states that this is needed to indicate that the mapping app’s traffic is blocked. I am responsible. All locals understand what is happening. It is the traffic of (commercial vehicles) and (RVs) that creates the dangerous situation.

The email was obtained through a Colorado Open Record Request by Glenwood Springs Post Independent, a sister publication of the Aspen Times.

Miller has successfully made Google, Waze, Apple and TomTom show Highway 82 as closed on August 4th. -Time Lord status app.

ROHM was forced to perform an About Face and instruct Miller to contact the navigation service again to correct the status of Highway 82.

I think I had the best intentions, but I wasn’t sure, Roam wrote to Miller on the night of August 4th.

The next morning, Miller wrote to his boss, CDOT’s chief engineer, Stephen Harrellson, to express his concern. According to Miller, maintenance and operations personnel contacted Google, Waze, and Apple the day before to indicate that the independence path was closed for traffic routing purposes throughout August. That is.

We are currently listed as a trusted partner for these services, and while they question this (request), CDOT is concerned about road traffic and needs to be closed. I explained. They did that, but wondered why COTRIP showed the Independence Path as open.

Miller also explained to Harelson that CDOT has installed a technology that provides an automatic feed of data for navigation apps. This will update the map within 2 minutes of the CDOT decision. The new automated system does not even require a call from CDOT staff to the service.

I’m very worried about notifying Google, Waze, and Apple about resuming the road now, Miller wrote. We don’t know how they will react to keeping us as a trusted partner, or whether we will be able to automate these data feeds in the future.

What should i do now? Miller asked his boss.

A nautical service company was contacted, and the condition of National Highway No. 82 was updated and opened.

Matthew Inzeo, CDOT’s communications director, said Monday that the agency maintains a strong relationship with navigation services despite the incident.

Inzeo can confirm to The Aspen Times that it still has the status of a trusted partner. It is not expected that future closures will be interrupted. We hope that ongoing conversations with the app company will improve the ability of these closures to properly display travelers and maintain safe routes.

Google’s statement avoided direct questions as to whether the Independence Pass case affected the relationship.

Google Maps navigation guidance is based on street designations and real-time user feedback gathered from sources such as authoritative data providers, Google’s statement to the Times said. When official changes are made to limit a particular route, the directions are updated accordingly.

According to Inzeo, CDOT and navigation services are still discussing ways to better synchronize information.

He said we share the goal of providing travelers with information to know where they are heading safely.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postindependent.com/news/cdot-official-feared-independence-pass-fiasco-could-jeopardize-agencys-status-with-google-others/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos