



No one denies the cascade of coral bleaching due to the climate that destroyed most of the Great Barrier Reef in 2016, and the subsequent bleaching. No one suspects that the Queensland Government’s 2019 report (see go.nature.com/3ckg) is in poor condition on coral reefs near the coast.

But last month, the UNESCO World Heritage Commission succumbed to lobbying from the Australian Government under pressure from the interests of fossil fuels, agriculture and mining, and listed the ecosystems endangering the Great Barrier Reef. I removed it from. In my view, this decision is virtually and strategically wrong. It makes both UNESCO and Australia vulnerable to the climate crisis.

I have about 250 World Heritage-listed ecosystems because of their outstanding value to humankind, including attempts to reduce the runaway industrialization of Halong Bay in Vietnam and the enthusiastic urbanization along the Everglades Wetlands in Florida. I am studying system governance.

The endangered list has its advantages. The Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System was added to the list in 2009. The World Heritage Fund then provided technical and financial support for its restoration. By 2018, mangrove coverage had recovered to near 1996 levels and logging in protected areas had been reduced almost completely. The entire sea area placed oil and gas production under the moratorium. Restoration work is underway, but Belize Leaf is not on the list.

In July of this year, UNESCO proposed listing the Great Barrier Reef at risk due to severe coral bleaching, poor water quality and inaction to climate change.

In the debate against listing, the Australian Government did not directly deny the state of coral reefs in Parlaus, but downplayed it. The government will also reduce tourism revenues from listings, Australia should not be held accountable for global change due to too little time to respond, and UNESCO should replace national sovereignty over climate change policy. Insisted that there was no.

Australian Environment Minister Susan Lee has worked with committee members from more than 12 countries to invalidate UNESCO’s recommendations. Australia avoided the endangered list in 2015 by using similar tactics and promoting its sustainability plans. The following year, the worst coral bleaching in world history was seen.

But the changes are being blown by the wind. After a series of coral bleaching in 201617 and a tragic wildfire in 2020, Australian voters, industry and even conservative politicians are calling for a strong commitment to climate change.

Accepting a dangerous list of coral reefs can lead to imbalances. More than 70% of Australians believe that official recognition of an endangered coral reef will spur action. In 1993, the former US President Bill Clinton’s administration requested that UNESCO find the Everglades in Florida at risk. This helped bring in industry opponents to better manage coastal development. Had the Great Barrier Reef been described as endangered in 2015, the development of fossil fuels in the catchments that flow into coral reefs would have been difficult to obtain approval.

Australia’s most conservative politicians will argue that avoiding an endangered listing in 2022 is necessary to boost economic development. But this will be embarrassing for Australia later. As global heating increases, Australia will struggle to defend climate inaction against the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November and the World Heritage Committee next year. Even the Queensland Tourism Industry Council says that keeping coral reefs in the limelight is calling on the world to do more about climate change.

And undercutting the list defeats the purpose of the World Heritage Committee. Since 1972, 41 ecosystems have been identified, even though UNESCO and its advisory bodies have rated these ecosystems as threatened or more threatened than those already listed. It has been reviewed multiple times on Hazard List 27, but has not been officially registered. Although the number of sites on the list has declined by almost one-third since 2001, the threat continues to grow and there are even more ecosystems across the World Heritage list.

However, the destabilizing strategy is primarily by a small number of countries, including those of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, such as Australia and Spain. World Heritage status and endangered lists often work as intended. 73% of site admins are responsible for that.

Observers of concern are helping the World Heritage Committee protect itself from political manipulation. In February 2020, a consortium of 76 organizations and individuals urged UNESCO to consider climate change in its World Heritage determination. The early international network, known as the World Heritage Watch, wants to provide more surveillance and surveillance for selfish states. Ecologists and nonprofits use remote sensing and citizen science to track and publish protected area degradation (see go.nature.com/2xn1) and hold governments accountable.

UNESCO and its World Heritage Committee are aware of stakes. The new draft policy clearly states that climate-related degradation of World Heritage areas can be used as the basis for a dangerous list. It will probably be ratified by the UNESCO General Assembly later this year. This policy will shed harsh light on the intensifying geopolitics of climate change. Developed countries such as Australia, which have high per capita emissions but limited climate change measures, need to find alternatives to protect resources and employment.

