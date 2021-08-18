Archaeologists have discovered a partially mummified skeleton that proves that the Greek theater was prosperous in Pompeii, Rome.





Archaeologists have found a tomb in Pompeii that contains one of the best-preserved skeletons to date. The partially mummified ruins provide interesting insights into the previously unknown role of Greek culture in ancient Roman cities.

The inscription on the tomb of the dead man indicates that he is Marcus Venerius Sekundio, and seems to indicate that he helped the stage performance of the Greek theater. It says the deceased “given Greek and Latin Rudy”, or performance.

“This is the first clear proof of the performance in Greek in Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuktrigel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, in a statement. The organized performances in Greek are evidence of the vibrant and open cultural climate that characterizes ancient Pompeii. “

The partially mummified body still flaunts white hair and parts of the ears, as well as surviving pieces of cloth. The tomb is essentially a closed room that has helped protect the body for centuries.

According to wax tablet records kept by Pompeii banker Cecilius Jokondo, Sekundio was enslaved and served in the Temple of Venus. However, when he was released, he surpassed his social status and joined the emperor’s worship, the Augustares Priesthood. Sekundio died around the age of 60 and was buried in a large and impressive tomb suitable for improving his social status.

The tombs found at the Porta Sarno Cemetery Ruins, part of a city that is no longer open to the public, date back to the last few decades before the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed Pompeii. This is a rare discovery, as adult bodies were usually cremated in ancient Rome. The tomb also has two funeral jars, one of which is made of blue glass and is labeled “Novia Amabilis” which means “kind wife”.

Other recent discoveries in Pompeii include the Atelmoporium, or an ancient fast-food restaurant that has just been opened to the public, a talisman that may have been owned by a female sorcerer.

See more photos from the discoveries below.

