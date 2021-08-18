Work your smartphone back to the office





Maintaining social distance remains a concern, as some return to offices and classrooms after more than 18 months of Covid-19 turmoil, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across the country. .. Here are some simple suggestions for getting information and safety when you return to your office or school using your smartphone.

Get the latest information

Regularly check school, local government, and state websites for up-to-date information on mask obligations, vaccine requirements, quarantine, and other Covid-related news. Get facts quickly by bookmarking these sites that you can tap directly from your home screen to open them.

From left, Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS systems allow you to save web page bookmarks as icons on your phone’s horn screen for quick access.Credits … Google; Apples

Open the page you want to bookmark.The procedure depends on your browser and phone, but if you’re using the Chrome browser on your Android device, it’s in the upper right corner.[その他]Tap the menu[ホーム画面に追加]Choose. On iOS devices using the Safari browser, at the bottom center of the screen[アクション]Tap the menu icon,[ホーム画面に追加]Choose.

In addition to the informative website, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has its own mobile app. Check the app store for local virus news. Many states have their own apps for tracking outbreaks, providing personal contact notifications, providing vaccine information, and providing general news alerts.

Carry a card

Currently, certain institutions, venues and employers have vaccine requirements, and many companies in New York City need proof and will take effect next month. Paper vaccination cards serve as proof, but can be safely stored and digitized at home. Some states have electronic vaccination passports that can be stored in your mobile phone’s digital wallet and displayed when requested. The Excelsior Pass program in New York is one example.

In New York State, the Digital Excelsior Pass Vaccine Passport is on the left and can also be printed. Built-in tools such as the Androids Locked Folder option add a security layer to your vaccine card photos.Credit … Apple; Google

The photo on the paper vaccination card also acts as a digital backup. Some employers may accept images as proof of vaccination, especially in apps like NYC Covid Safe. However, the card contains personal information, so keep your smartphone locked when you are not using it. Apples iOS software settings provide a passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID to protect your device.

Android users can also set a screen lock in the system settings. In addition to PINs or passcodes, some phone models (including those from Google and Samsung) use biometric keys such as facial recognition. For added protection, Android users can store their vaccine card photos in a locked folder within Google Photos. Open the image on the card and[その他]Tap the menu[ロックされたフォルダに移動]Choose.

Has been updated

August 18, 2021, 7:10 am ET

Change commute

Socially distant commuting is a bigger challenge for those who do not drive or walk, or who do not travel by public transport. Last year, both Apple and Google added coronavirus-related business information to the Maps app. A recent Google Maps update now shows crowded areas to avoid congestion.

For off-peak trains or strolling on low-traffic roads, both Apple Maps and Google Maps provide real-time transportation schedules and optional walking routes. Dedicated apps like Citymapper cover a variety of modes of transportation, including bike sharing and ferries. Localized transit apps (such as New York City MYmta for Android and iOS) can also help with service status and updates.

Google’s heads-up feature for Pixel and other Android smartphones encourages people to pay attention when walking. Credit … Google

Also, if you’re walking to manipulate your face on your Android smartphone, heads-up notifications on some models will notify you to monitor where you’re heading. Enable this feature in your Digital Wellbeing settings.

fuel supply

If the drive-through window is not an option for picking up breakfast or lunch from a distance, there are other ways to minimize exposure, such as calling the local canteen or Bodega in the order of pick-up. Loyalty apps at convenience stores and restaurants such as Seven-Eleven and Wawa (McDonald’s, Panera Bread, Starbucks, etc.) offer online ordering and mobile checkout to compress things with minimal contact.

Also, don’t forget contactless payment systems such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. You can prevent messing around with physical cash and speed up at cashiers and subway ticket gates. (Financial institution contactless credit cards are another option, you can tap the card with a checkout reader to pay.)

Video to go

Now that you’ve actually left home, consider a few more apps that can help you deal with the transition. The mobile version of your company’s favorite video conferencing app allows you to abandon your meeting room and join a meeting anywhere, even if you don’t have a computer.

The mobile version of your company’s favorite video conferencing app gives you the freedom to join a meeting anywhere, as long as you have traffic jams or outdoor breaks.Credit … Google; Zoom

After working remotely for over a year, it can be very difficult to leave an ambiguous home office companion when you return to the world. If you’re worried about isolation, consider a cheap streaming webcam that allows you to check your pet in real time using your mobile phone. The Wirecutter site has recommendations on camera options to keep you in the house until you get home.

