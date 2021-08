Ubisoft Singapore was investigated by national observers after allegations of toxic workplaces

Ubisoft Singapore, the lead studio for Skull & Bones and co-developer of Assassins Creed Valhalla, is being investigated by employment monitoring agencies across the country for allegations of fraud in the studio. The Straits Times, a Singapore newspaper, reports that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) in each country began its investigation after receiving anonymous feedback on the studio’s situation.

The probe follows a wide range of reports from Kotaku last month, based on conversations with more than 20 current and former employees about the studio, which is considered a toxic work environment. According to sources, female employees are sometimes exposed to unwanted physical contact, and subsequent investigations from HR are postponed for several months, with minor penalties. The studio is also said to be suffering from racial disparities in which local employees are unable to progress beyond the so-called French ceiling of a company headquartered in Paris.

One of the many Ubisoft studios where fraud has been reported

The Straits Times reports that such investigations usually include interviews with affected parties, which can lead to civil or criminal sanctions. Civil sanctions may include blocking studios from applying for new work paths for foreign employees, but more serious breaches can lead to criminal investigations.

In a statement given to The Verge, Ubisoft said it was aware that feedback had been sent to TAFEP, but said it was not possible to comment on the probe while the discussion was still in progress. rice field. The company said all Ubisoft studios, including Ubisoft Singapore, are committed to creating and fostering a culture that team members and partners can be proud of. We do not tolerate or tolerate discrimination or abuse. We celebrate international culture and strive to integrate our teams deeply into their communities.

In response to last month’s report from Kotaku, the company said that 40% of Ubisoft Singapore’s professional and senior professional roles are occupied by Singaporeans or permanent residents. Our aim is to continue to enhance Singapore’s leadership through a variety of programs, including dedicated management learning paths to accelerate the development of new leaders.

At a press conference on August 6, Darryl Long, managing director of Ubisoft Singapores, who took over the leadership of the studio, said the company: [needs] The Straits Times reports to begin changing the way we perceive and act internally.

Allegations of illegal activity in Ubisoft Singapore are based on extensive reports of toxicity across Ubisoft. An anonymous survey of about 14,000 employees released in October found that a quarter saw or experienced workplace fraud and 20% were fully respected in the work environment. He states that he does not feel safe. But even though some prominent employees have been fired from the company, CEO Yves Guillemot says the real change will take time.

Meanwhile, competitor Activision Blizzard is currently involved in its own sexual harassment controversy and has recently been sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

