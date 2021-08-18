OncoHost Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Best Practice Excellence





Leading Awards recognize OncoHost’s commitment and significant achievements in innovation in the advancement of predictive analytics to improve cancer treatment

Vinamina, Israel, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-OncoHost, a world leader in next-generation precision oncology for improving personalized cancer treatments, today is AI-based at this year’s Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Awards. Announced that it received the award. Precision oncology industry by global growth strategy consulting and research firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes companies that have implemented the best foundational technologies to achieve outstanding product and customer success while driving future business value.

Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost, said: “OncoHost was founded to solve the critical unmet need to provide the ultimate solution for oncologists and physicians to better understand each patient’s individual response to a particular cancer treatment. Only 2 in 10 patients respond to immunotherapy, so we use powerful technology to solve patient and tumor treatment puzzles and ultimately solve them. “

OncoHost challenges the global challenge of resistance to cancer treatment through the development of PROphet, the first diagnostic platform that combines proteomics analysis and AI to predict patient response to treatment and identify resistance-related processes. I am overcoming it. The platform employs high-throughput protein analysis technology to scan over 7,000 proteins in a patient’s plasma and combine it with proprietary bioinformatics and machine learning-based algorithms to identify proteomics patterns that predict patient outcomes. To do. Prophets also identify potential drug discovery targets and advance the development of new therapeutic strategies. Clinical studies conducted in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel have shown that PROphet has high accuracy in predicting treatment outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma.

Ashish Kaul, Senior Research Analyst at TechVision, said: “Currently, precision technology reveals the genetic information of cancer patients, but their treatment response cannot be predicted. OncoHost’s one-way approach to cancer treatment has a large number of cancer cases and treatment options. It will have a significant impact on less densely populated areas. “

“A global team of Frost & Sullivan growth pipeline experts continuously identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies and regions around the world,” said Darrell Huntsman, CEO of Frost & Sullivan. Says. “As part of this ongoing effort, we will consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and identify companies that will better address new challenges and opportunities. Includes consideration of best practices, deployment of best strategic analytics. Practices and development of core analytics across the value chain of a particular product and service. Against this background, Frost & Sullivan is a valuable achievement of OncoHost. I admit. “

This achievement precedes the launch of PROphet, which is scheduled for 2022. OncoHost continually opens additional clinical trial sites around the world to address more cancer signs, including ovarian, head and neck, and genitourinary cancers, to facilitate early detection. Expand your research to. Assessment of non-responsiveness to cancer treatment and discovery of new targets to overcome treatment resistance.

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life science research with advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies for maximizing the success of cancer treatments. Utilizing proprietary proteomics analysis, the company aims to understand the patient’s unique response to treatment and overcome one of the major obstacles to treatment resistance in today’s clinical oncology. OncoHost’s host response profiling platform, PROphet, analyzes changes in the proteomics of blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes evoked by the patient (or host) in response to a particular cancer treatment. This proteomics profile provides a high degree of prediction of individual patient outcomes, enabling individualized treatment planning. Prophets are also identifying potential drug discovery targets and developing new treatment strategies, as well as reasonably based combination therapies.

