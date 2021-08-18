Samsung Galaxy, how to save to iPhone





Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests for COVID-19 Positive

The governor was recently accused of refusing to impose mask and vaccination obligations on local governments and school districts.

Staff Video, USA Today

There is another way to keep a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card handy. Save to Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The electronics giant is working with The Commons Project, a non-profit organization of healthcare data, to certify and upload vaccine records. Later this week, Galaxy device owners can use the Common Health app (located in the Google Play store) to upload vaccine records from many major pharmacies and healthcare providers.

The upload process authenticates the record, displays it within the Samsung Pay app, and allows you to share it as a QR code while traveling, going to work or school.

Google already provides a way to add a vaccine card to Google Pay. However, if Samsung Pay wins the duel in default status as the paid app of choice on your Galaxy smartphone, you have the option to add a card to that app.

Navigating COVID-19: How Smartphones Can Guide Changes in Pandemic Guidance

Bringing a Robot: The latest Boston Dynamics video shows a 5-foot humanoid robot behaving like Simone Biles.

Currently, not all healthcare providers are involved, but Samsung says the new features will be available to millions of Galaxy smartphone users.

“As more and more consumers use Samsung devices as digital wallets, it’s a natural extension to have easy access to COVID-19 vaccination records,” said Samsung Pay Products Senior Director, Samsung Electronics America. Rob White said: Announcement.

Participating healthcare organizations include Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, University of California San Francisco Health, and Kaiser Permanente, Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics in several states.

JP Pollack, co-founder of The Commons Project, said: “Samsung, as a leading manufacturer and digital wallet of mobile devices, provides a secure and easily accessible place for consumers to store this important health information. It is a member of our partners and users have their own. We will use health data to enable it to be used in an enhanced and safer way. “

How to add COVID-19 records to Samsung Galaxy smartphones

♦ Download the Common Health app from the Google Play store and follow the instructions to access the COVID-19 vaccine record.

♦ Once you have access to vaccine records in the Common Health app,[SamsungPayに追加]Click the link.

♦ Open Samsung Pay and click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pass” from the homepage.

Did you get an iPhone? How to store COVID-19 vaccination card

♦ Take a picture of the card. If you are using an iPhone, after taking a photo[写真]of[共有]Go to the button and[非表示]Choose. If you want to display[アルバム]After tapping[ユーティリティ]Scroll down to. If you are using a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you can create a secure folder to store your COVID-19 vaccine card.

♦ Scan the card. You can use apps such as Adobe Scan and Jotnot on your smartphone, but you can scan using the Notes app on your iPhone. Start a new note, tap the camera, then choose to scan the document and use the built-in scanner. You can also lock it with a passcode.

♦ Use the local health app. Some states, including New Jersey and New York, have their own health apps.

Contribution: Brett Molina

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/08/18/covid-19-vaccine-card-galaxy-samsung-pay-apple-wallet-iphone/8173684002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos