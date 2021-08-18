It’s normal for 20% of sites not to be indexed





Google’s John Mueller answered indexing questions and provided insights into how site-wide quality affects indexing patterns. He also provided the insight that 20% of the site’s content is not indexed, which is within the normal range.

Pages detected but not crawled

The person asking the question provided background information about their site.

Of particular concern was the fact that the server was overloaded and whether it could affect the number of pages Google indexes.

When the server is overloaded, web page requests can result in a 500 error response. This is because the standard response is a 500 Internal Server Error message if the server cannot serve the web page.

The person who asked the question did not state that the Google Search Console reported that Googlebot was receiving 500 error response codes.

So if Googlebot doesn’t receive a 500 error response, the server overload issue may not be the reason why 20% of the pages aren’t indexed.

The person asked the following question:

“20% of my pages are not indexed.

It was found but not crawled.

Is this related to the fact that it is not crawled due to potential server overload?

Or is it related to the quality of the page? “

Crawl budgets aren’t common Why small sites have unindexed pages

Google’s John Mueller provided an interesting explanation that the quality of the entire site is a key factor in determining whether Googlebot will index more web pages.

But first he explained that crawl budgets aren’t the reason why pages remain unindexed on small sites.

John Mueller replied:

“Probably a little of both.

So, when you’re talking about a small site, you’re usually not limited by the crawl capacity, which is the budget for crawls.

If you’re talking about a site with millions of pages, that’s what I consider looking at the crawl budget aspect of things.

But small sites are probably not that great. “

Overall site quality determines indexing

Next, John elaborated on how the quality of the entire site affects the amount of websites that are crawled and indexed.

This part is especially interesting because it gives you a glimpse of how Google evaluates your site from a quality perspective and how your overall impression affects indexing.

Mueller continued his answer:

“When it comes to quality, when it comes to understanding the quality of a website, it’s a very strong consideration of crawling and indexing the rest of the website.

However, it is not necessarily associated with individual URLs.

Therefore, if you have five pages that are not currently indexed, those five pages are not considered poor quality.

Not only that … Overall, I think this website is a bit of poor quality. Therefore, we do not index all of this site.

If the page isn’t indexed, you really don’t know if it’s high quality or low quality.

That’s the direction I’m heading there … If you have a smaller site and see a significant portion of your page unindexed, I’ll take a step back and take the overall website Try to rethink quality. Very focused on the technical issues of those pages. “

Technical factors and indexing

Next, Mueller describes the technical factors and how easy it is for a modern site to get that part correctly so that it doesn’t get in the way of indexing.

Mueller observed:

“Most of the time, I think modern sites are technically rational.

If you’re using a common CMS, it’s really hard to do the wrong thing.

And it’s often an overall quality issue. “

It’s normal for 20% of sites not to be indexed

This next part is also interesting in that Mueller downplays 20% of sites that aren’t indexed as being in the normal range.

Mueller believes his words because he speaks from a Google point of view because he has easy access to information about the number of sites that aren’t usually indexed.

Mueller explains why pages are usually not indexed.

“Another thing to keep in mind when it comes to indexing is that it’s perfectly normal not to index everything from a website.

Therefore, when you look at larger websites, or medium or smaller websites, you will see fluctuations in indexing.

It goes up and down and never indexes 100% of everything on the website.

So if you have 100 pages, 80 of which are indexed, we don’t consider it an issue that needs to be fixed.

It’s sometimes how it is for now.

And over time, you’ll love 200 pages on your website, and if you index 180 of them, that percentage will be a little smaller.

But it’s always true that we don’t index everything we know 100%. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Don’t panic if the page isn’t indexed

There is quite a lot of information shared about the indexing that Mueller should incorporate.

It is normal for 20% of sites not to be indexed. Technical issues probably do not prevent the index from being created. The overall quality of your site determines how many sites are indexed. How much of your site will be indexed will vary. Small Sites You usually don’t have to worry about your crawl budget.Quote

It’s normal for 20% of your sites to be unindexed. Watchmueller has been discussing regular indexing since around 27:26.

