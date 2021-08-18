Foundations focused on accelerating innovation attract industry attention





People’s experience, skills, and awareness of the underlying advances in AI mark the arrival of breakthrough innovation.

Santa Monica, CA, August 18, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced a series of industry praises for leadership and innovation in HR technology with solutions for organizations to improve their skills. Transform initiatives, intelligently apply AI to improve insight and efficiency, and improve content engagement and personalization. Taking advantage of this momentum, Cornerstone is actively preparing to begin further advances in HR innovation that will enable people to build skills, grow and achieve collective success in line with business goals. going.

IDC MarketScape, the premier vendor assessment tool, has named Cornerstone the leader in four Worldwide Integrated Talent Management vendor assessment reports, including Learning Management1, Talent Management2, Performance Management3, and Compensation Management4. IDC MarketScape uses rigorous scoring techniques to provide a clear framework for comparing each vendor’s product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors beyond market share. Offers.

Lisa Rowan, Research Vice President of Talent & Learning Strategy, IDC’s HR, said: “In addition, Cornerstone has a strong track record and depth in the learning and development market.”

Fosway Group, a global analyst firm, has named Cornerstone as the strategic leader in learning systems for the eighth consecutive year. Following this recognition, Fosway nominates Cornerstone as a strategic challenger for Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition, distinguishing between Cornerstone’s talent acquisition solutions Cornerstone Recruiting and TalentLink in today’s highly competitive job market. We valued our ability to attract and retain talented people.

The story continues

Cornerstone is also recognized for its skills and AI advances at the forefront of innovation in the HR industry. Lighthouse Research and Advisory has released the annual HR Tech Awards and named Cornerstone Skills Graph the Best Advance for Practical AI. Cornerstone Skills Graph is an AI-powered skill engine that integrates directly into a company’s product portfolio to match skills and learn business-wide content and duties, allowing leaders and their employees to work dynamically. You can anticipate, prepare, and respond quickly to changes in your business. ..

Ben Youbanks, Chief Research Officer, said: , Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Cornerstone continues to be praised for its growing content business, which has more than doubled in demand over the last two years. To meet the growing need for critical learning and re-skilling resources, Cornerstone continues to invest in the development and creation of exaggerated and valuable content for the way humans learn when needed. Cornerstone’s new series is celebrated for its ingenuity and relevance. More recently, the Telly Awards have nominated several Cornerstone Originals content series as winners in the training category for corporate use and remote production.

The company plans to further increase the momentum of innovation by bringing further advances in people’s experience, skills, content and AI with the next release of the industry’s first solution. Customers will learn more in the coming weeks and will be able to experience these new innovations at the annual Cornerstone Convergence conference in November 2021.

“Cornerstone is focused on the development of the HR technology industry,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Cornerstone. “Innovate across Cornerstone and Saba solutions in the areas of skills, experience and AI, changing the game of how organizations prepare their businesses for the future and how employees work to grow and advance their careers. Increasing attention to the creation and curation of content that people love is the cornerstone of our bold new vision of making work a useful place for everyone. This level of innovation is what we do. It’s the driving force behind some of the industry’s first advances we’re currently working on. We’re happy to share it with our customers soon. “

For more information on Cornerstones industry leadership, please visit https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/industry-recognition/.

About the cornerstone

Cornerstone is the best talent development company. We believe that anything can be achieved if people have the right development and growth opportunities. We provide organizations with the technology, content, expertise, and professional focus to help them realize their potential. Featuring comprehensive recruitment, personalized learning, up-to-date training content, development-driven performance management, and comprehensive employee data management and insights, Cornerstones’ talent development solution has more than 75 million people in more than 180 countries. Used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning our users. Almost 50 languages. For more information, please visit https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/.

1

IDC MarketScape: Global Learning Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Rating, # US45943420, July 2021.

2

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment, # US45943220, July 2021.

3

IDC MarketScape: Integrated Talent Management 2021 Global Performance Management in Vendor Assessment, # US45943320, July 2021.

Four

IDC MarketScape: Global Compensation Management in Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment, # US45943120, July 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005125/en/

contact address

Deaira Irons, Cornerstone Phone: +1 (310) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cornerstone-focus-accelerating-innovation-gains-120000513.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos