2022 Toyota GR86: More powerful and more accurate
1 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
Toyota will debut the new GR86 in 2022 and enhance it with stronger and sharper handling.
2 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
A larger 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine powers the new 86, producing 228hp and 184lb-ft of torque.
3 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
Transmission selection continues with standard 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic routing power available to the rear wheels.
4 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
For improved handling, the 86 chassis features new front cross member support and a rear ring construction.
5 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
The 86 also gets readjusted shocks, springs, and a larger anti-roll bar.
6 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
The premium version of the new Toyota GR86 also gets larger 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.
7 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
To keep the weight down, engineers have equipped the new GR86 with an aluminum roof and front fenders. This is an addition to the hood made of the lightweight material of the previous model.
63 8 Jungwon / Roadshow
The GR 86’s new cabin layout is simple and the front seats are comfortable, but the rear seats remain cramped for adult passengers.
9 of 63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
Toyota says the 2022 GR86 will hit dealers in November.
63 10 Jungwon / Roadshow
The base price has not been announced, but Toyota has promised that the new 86 will start at less than $ 30,000, including destination charges.
11/63 Jon Wong / Roadshow
Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Toyota GR86.
