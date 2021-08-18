2022 Toyota GR86: More powerful and more accurate





Toyota will debut the new GR86 in 2022 and enhance it with stronger and sharper handling.

A larger 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine powers the new 86, producing 228hp and 184lb-ft of torque.

Transmission selection continues with standard 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic routing power available to the rear wheels.

For improved handling, the 86 chassis features new front cross member support and a rear ring construction.

The 86 also gets readjusted shocks, springs, and a larger anti-roll bar.

The premium version of the new Toyota GR86 also gets larger 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

To keep the weight down, engineers have equipped the new GR86 with an aluminum roof and front fenders. This is an addition to the hood made of the lightweight material of the previous model.

The GR 86’s new cabin layout is simple and the front seats are comfortable, but the rear seats remain cramped for adult passengers.

Toyota says the 2022 GR86 will hit dealers in November.

The base price has not been announced, but Toyota has promised that the new 86 will start at less than $ 30,000, including destination charges.

Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Toyota GR86.

