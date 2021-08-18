Future Technologies Venture Opens Innovation Center with Cambium Networks as Founding Member





Rolling Meadows, Illinois, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, is today a founding member of the Future Technologies Venture LLC Innovation Center in Atlanta. Announced. .. As a founding member, Cambium Networks helped enterprise, automation, and Industry 4.0 IT teams define the mission of the center, including laboratories to try out broadband and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity solutions in real-world environments.

Innovation Center’s Industrial Lab features include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, CBRS, Terragraph 60 GHz, and 4G technologies. This feature includes connection to the edge, local data center, internet and cloud technologies with network monitoring, and simulation tools for testing bandwidth, latency, and interference.

“Future Technologies is proud to welcome Cambium Networks as a founding member of the Innovation Center. The success of the Innovation Center is to access the best technology partners in each domain and provide best-in-class sandboxes. Important. Cambium Networks’ multi-gigabit wireless solution provides many connectivity tools to solve many challenges in a streamlined and easy-to-use way that enables these next-generation use cases. Complex issues. When it comes to resolving or Cambium Networks, the ease of use factor cannot be underestimated. “The solution works well,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies Venture, LLC.

“Access to wireless broadband is critical to the prosperity of the community. Future Technologies Venture’s Innovation Center provides service providers and enterprise network IT professionals with the opportunity to demonstrate wireless connectivity performance in specific use cases. We do, “said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO. Of the Cambium network. “We are proud to be a founding member of this innovation center, where industry leaders can experience the performance of multi-gigabit wireless connectivity directly at the edge of the network.”

The focus areas of Cambium Networks solutions are:

Founding members of the Innovation Center include Intel, Cambium Networks, Tecore Networks, Nokia, Megh Computing, Librestream and KCF Technologies.

Learn more about 5G fixed wireless, Wi-Fi 6 solutions, and centralized management solutions at one of the Cambium Networks online events in September.

A complete wireless fabric portfolio of Cambium Networks solutions is available through our global network of partners.

Cambium Networks celebrated its decade of excellence in 2021 and has shipped more than 10 million radios worldwide since its launch in 2011.

For more information on the Innovation Center, please visit the Future Technologies website: www.futuretechllc.com

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC Future Technologies Venture, LLC. Is a lead system integrator (LSI) specializing in the evaluation, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies focuses on new standards such as 5G, 4G Private LTE, Wi-Fi, SCADA, Automation and Autonomous technologies. Through this practice and knowledge of legacy solutions (2G, 3G, bidirectional, TDM) and broadband wireless solutions, Future Technologies has become an industry expert in all aspects of customer network assessment across private and public network infrastructure projects. It consistently stands out. US and international markets. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.futuretechllc.com.

About Cambium Networks Cambium Networks provides wireless communications that work in businesses, communities, and cities around the world. Millions of radios are deployed, connecting people, places and things with an integrated wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies for fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all centrally managed via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabrics offer more attractive value propositions than traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. Working with Cambium-certified Connected Partners, wireless works by providing a dedicated network for service providers, enterprises, industries, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments.

Media Contact: Cambium + 1 (650) 868-4659 Dave Reddy Big Valley Marketing[email protected]

Source Cambium Network

