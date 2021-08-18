Remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl wins online battle in open world area





Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

At today’s Pokemon Presents showcase, trainers once again saw the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls. We already knew (obviously) that they looked newer than the original. However, these are not pixel-by-pixel remakes.

First and most importantly, you will be able to customize your clothes as you can with the entries in the more recent series. Similarly, it’s a little less important, but you can fine-tune the effect that occurs when a Pokemon jumps out of a Pokeball.

There is also a new ground underground area. This is a vast maze where you can catch rare Sinnoh-specific Pokemon like Houndoom. At first glance, it looks a bit like the wild area of ​​Sword and Shield. At least in the original live here, your secret basea personal hideaway where you can switch dcor. The remake allows you to place various Pokemon statues on a secret base. The Pokemon displayed in the ground underground depends on what you put.

Finally, online battle! You can fight trainers around the world in real time, says Pokemon Company. The original game Battle Tower has been greatly improved.

First unveiled in February, Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are the latest dollar boxes from Nintendo and the Pokemon Company’s trusted nostalgia plant. This time around, it’s the 4th generation Pokemon game Diamond and Pearl Redax, released for the Nintendo DS for North America and Europe in 2007. Brilliant diamonds and shining, like Fire Red and Leaf Green (a remake of the original red and blue version), Heart Gold and Soul Silver (as well as Gold and Silver), Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Ruby and Sapphire). Pearl is a faithful recreation. It’s a modern art style, but with the same camera angle as the original. Whether that means better is a matter of taste.

These modified versions have already been given the November 19th release date for Switch in this spring stream. Note: Game Freak, a longtime Pokemon developer, has not created these games. There is a studio called ILCA behind the project, but it is worth noting that it is directed by Junichi Masuda, who directed the original game.

This redo pair heralds Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a mysterious open-world game, also based on the 4th generation game. Your goal, set in Sinnoh, is to compile your first Sinnoh Pokédex. Arceus is also there, but the reason is unknown. (You’ll need to understand that in-game. According to Pokemon folklore, Arceus is basically a god, so $ 10 says it works somehow.) These early glimpses, The game is Breath of the Wild: a version very similar to Pokemon. That’s it for the January 28, 2022 switch. I’m at the edge of my seat in anticipation of the new Flying Glass-type Pokemon, Wingridermon.

