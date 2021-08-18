TCL’s new Google TV webcam makes more sense than you think – Review Geek





TCL

TCL recently released an updated version of its most popular TV, which replaces Roku with Google TV. To further improve, TCL’s latest Android and Google TVs support the company’s newly announced Full HD webcam accessories. The add-on camera makes perfect sense as it helps families stay in touch by bringing video chat into the living room.

TCL’s new full 1080p HD webcam is magnetically securely attached to the back of the TV and connects via the TV’s USB port. In addition, it is designed to extend over the top bezel for optimal placement. In this way, owners can easily video chat on a screen larger than a laptop or computer and stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues as needed.

TCL

In addition, TCL’s new Google TV model incorporates the Google Assistant, allowing users to start video chats easily and quickly without having to use or find a remote control. Instead, just say “Hey Google, open Duo” and the Google Duo app for video chat will launch.

And because the webcam runs on Google Duo, you can connect with someone on another TV, phone, laptop, tablet, or even a web browser. In addition, Duo supports individual video chats or groups of up to 32 people.

Today, TCL’s latest 5 Series and 6 Series TVs with Google TV can do much more. This is a perfectly reasonable TV accessory. Get it today from the link below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewgeek.com/95136/tcls-new-google-tv-webcam-makes-more-sense-than-youd-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos