Retailers Rethink 2021’s Black Friday Plan in the Outbreak of Covid — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to an Emarsys survey, 46% of global retail marketers are considering canceling Black Friday over-the-counter sales in 2021 due to continued uncertainty about Covid-19.

This also shows that 81% plan to actively encourage customers to shop online rather than in-store as a precautionary measure.

However, only 13% are ready for Black Friday, and 28% admit that they haven’t started their plans yet.

But at the same time, consumer demand for in-store experiences remains high.

According to additional data from 2,000 consumers in the United States, 30% enjoy going to physical stores and have not been able to take advantage of this option during various blockages.

An additional 40% will still shop in-store on this Black Friday, despite an increasing number of Delta Variant cases.

Payal Hindocha, GTM Director of Customer Engagement Solutions at Emarsys, commented: With just 100 days to Black Friday, it’s clear that many marketers aren’t ready for their annual retail event.

However, given the past 18 months, we can understand the uncertainty about in-store activity, but this is an important event on the calendar and it’s time to finalize the plan.

Hindocha adds: Despite the turmoil last half, there is still time to effectively plan in case something goes wrong, whether over-the-counter sales continue or companies are forced to go online only again. I have.

At the same time, Black Friday is a top priority for the quarter, but it’s worth remembering that it’s not just about getting the biggest discounts and the biggest offers from new customers.

Instead, retailers should see this event as an opportunity to attract loyal and repeat customers who come back over and over again.

Retail marketers around the world need to work hard to meet both the big day and the long run, no matter what the future.

