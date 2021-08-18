According to T-Mobile, hackers stole the personal data of about 7.8 million customers.





T-Mobile US said Wednesday that ongoing investigations into cyberattacks on the system revealed that the personal data of about 7.8 million current postpaid customers were at risk.

The company said it had noticed the attack late last week after an online forum claimed that its users’ personal data had been leaked.

According to T-Mobile, data from about 850,000 prepaid customers and more than 40 million records of previous or future customers have also been stolen.

The compromised data included the customer’s first and last name, date of birth, social security number, and driver’s license information, but there were no signs of financial information being leaked.

The carrier acknowledged the data breach on Monday and said it was confident that the entry point used to access the data was closed.

T-Mobile said it is taking immediate steps to protect endangered users. Here’s what the company said about the steps being taken:

As a result of this discovery, we are taking immediate steps to protect all individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack. A communication will soon be issued to the customer outlining T-Mobile as follows:

Immediately provide a 2-year free ID protection service with McAfee’s ID theft protection service. We encourage all T-Mobile postpaid customers to proactively change their PINs by accessing their T-Mobile account online or by dialing 611 on the phone to call the customer care team. .. This precaution is despite the lack of knowledge that the postpaid account PIN has been compromised. It provides additional steps to protect your mobile account with the account hijacking protection feature for postpaid customers. This makes it difficult for your account to be illegally ported or stolen. We will publish our own web page later Wednesday for one-stop information and solutions to help our customers take steps to further protect themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/telecom/news/t-mobile-hack-personal-data-leak-7-8-million-customers-measures-fix-steps-2513221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos