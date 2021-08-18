What is the secret to retail success?Adopting technology





Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Software Solutions at Zebra Technologies.

Getty

Retailers continue to adapt their operations to “New Normal” and the associated increase in online shopping and curbside pickups. The most positive thinking of these retailers is changing their mindset to adopt technology for their ability to simplify the lives of store managers and employees.

Retailers who can pivot and adapt to both seen and unexpected disruptions can continue to meet and exceed customer expectations. However, companies that lack real-time agility to adapt to staffing and task-related issues risk disappointing customers when brand loyalty relies on the strength of the retailer’s omnichannel experience. there is.

Don’t be technically timid.

The road to success today depends on adapting. Retailers who are slow to embrace technological changes will be left behind. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a major trend for retailers to abandon manual or legacy systems in favor of automated solutions. It’s not time to be technically timid. The key to successfully navigating today’s dynamic environment is to truly embrace technology.

Keep in mind that technology will be adopted first. By investing in end-to-end solutions that simplify the lives of store managers and employees, you can spend more time dealing with customers in the sales floor and increase employee retention.

Implementing the latest solutions also increases business transparency, and leadership can imagine how company resources and assets work together seamlessly. Streamlining work forecasts, store operations, and communication benefits both the organization and its customers.

Leverage the data and make it practical.

Today’s retailers usually collect data from many siled channels, and the data is as valuable as the corrective actions it promotes. Collecting and collating data is not enough. Without the ability to react to data in real time, employees scramble to figure out what to do next. A platform that can identify patterns and trends and prescribe suboptimal actions simplifies day-to-day store operations.

By harnessing the power of data for real-time actions across your business, retailers can make the most relevant and informed decisions. If all your assets are visible and connected, you can streamline and simplify your operations. This ensures consistent execution and communication between headquarters and stores, enabling significant savings.

Secure internal approval.

To achieve retail success, you need a company that embraces the role of technology in your business. But how do retailers take the first step towards adopting technology? And how are retailers effectively harnessing the power of data within their enterprises?

Successful technology adoption requires embracing a culture of innovation with the support of internal stakeholders. A compelling way to do this is to take a closer look at your competitors, especially those who are getting significant ROI from investments that earn operational savings through automated scheduling or task execution. Emphasizing how competitors are currently benefiting from technology can help convince even the most skeptical stakeholders in the organization.

We will also use AI and machine learning to drive continuous operational improvements. Gaining deep, real-time insights into field execution and labor operations enables companies to uncover key performance and efficiency trends. These lessons help optimize store processes, enhance planning and workflow, and increase employee time with customers.

Embrace innovation and agility.

The secret to retail success is to embrace a culture of innovation that sees technology as a way to grow and simplify store operations rather than fear. Take an agile approach, incorporate new datasets in real time to identify patterns and take suboptimal actions based on those insights.

Abandon data silos and use a holistic and transparent approach to connect activities with everyone in each store and across the enterprise. By adopting technology, retailers can make their businesses successful, no matter what challenges they face. Stores achieve more accurate work forecasts, perform tasks more consistently, and enable employees to improve the customer experience.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/08/18/the-key-to-retail-success-embracing-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos