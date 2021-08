The 2023 Nissan Z is a 400 horsepower twin-turbo V6 enthusiast’s dream

Image: Nissan

The official specs of the 2023 Nissan Z, the successor to the 370Z, have finally been completed. And does my god look good at those specs? That’s excellent.

See that profile in the picture above. Its long nose, its beautifully sloping roof, its nearly vertical stabilizer, wide fenders and quarter panels (not the 400Z that used to call it) look great. And now there are some performance figures that fit that nice 240Z-inspired nose and 300ZX-like tail.

Underneath that huge bonnet, a 400-horsepower, 350 lb-ft 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (probably the same VR30DDTT from the Infiniti Q60S Red Sport) is combined with either a 6-speed stick or an all-new 9-speed automatic. ..With paddle shift function

Interior features include a 12.3-inch screen, driver dash top gauges, aluminum pedals, clean 3-spoke wheels, and an overall clean but simple layout. My colleague Jason touches on a bit in another article.

Now, the important question, how much does this cost? Sadly, we don’t have an answer yet, but Nissan’s press release suggests that this will be affordable:

The Z has always been an accessible sports car that is always located at the crossroads of dream and reality aspirations and achievability. When this latest iteration hits the market in the United States early next year, it will excite Z enthusiasts and is ready to spawn a whole new generation of Z fans, Gupta said.[, representative executive officer and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.]..

There are rumors that the base price is less than $ 35,000. These rumors turn out to be true so that enthusiasts can head to Nissan dealers in the spring of 2022 to puncture a ground for less than $ 40 and drive with a 400 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, manual Nissan coupe. I pray that you will. so. It’s like a dream.

