Google has the right to reduce wages for remote workers (short term)

Google is a state-of-the-art technology employer with plans to reduce wages for employees who choose to work 100% remotely. Their rewards are based on where they live, not on the office they once belonged to. For those who choose to live in cheaper areas, that may mean significant wage savings. Other technicians such as Facebook, Twitter and VMWare have announced similar plans. (At least some companies say they can also adjust their salaries.)

The intestinal response to such movements and the tone of most coverage is anger. A greedy company that robs workers who have done their best during a pandemic and puts employees left behind in their families and societies at a disadvantage to cheaper areas. What’s lacking in these analyzes is how companies set compensation, and some of the world’s most generous employers, who aren’t interested in employee rebellion, dock remote worker payments. Is a true understanding of why we came to the conclusion that is the best option.

What these workers are experiencing is the basis of globalized capitalism. And you can actually claim that fairness. I was going to get into the weeds a bit, but if I do this right, you may not only better understand the news, but also renegotiate your salary.

The basic question is that there is a place-based reward system to increase location-independent work, but first: why should you believe me?

I have been in technology for most of the last decade, have experienced two international relocations and have helped many others relocate. I hired and managed employees in the same role on four continents. My eyes were opened when I became a manager. I often explain the following in one-on-one conversations and have been struggling to write it for a long time.

Someone will be unhappy

To determine if Google’s move is fair, you have to imagine an alternative.

San Francisco software engineer Saba was hired for an average of US $ 140,000, but not so high. Now that she can work remotely, she decides to move home to Nebraska. Her parents can spend more time with their grandchildren, for US $ 140,000 a year, and Shell will soon become a homeowner. This is something she didn’t understand in San Francisco. This should make no difference to her employer. She has better childcare and no commuting, so she offers the same value more evenly. Her manager is excited about her and supports her on the move.

Across the street is Taylor, a site reliability engineer at Omaha’s data center. He is hired locally and costs US $ 85ka a year and is firmly in the upper middle class. He is happy to welcome his colleague to his hometown. Their children go to the same public school. However, she has a tutor and goes to a French camp in France. Wait, is it a driveway Tesla? Isn’t her husband an employee of the county? They do the same job, he knows what it pays for. Or is he? He asks his boss for an explanation and a salary increase. He denied. He is already at the top of the local payband. He asks around and points out contradictions to other colleagues. The grudge increases. They are not angry with mackerel, they just swear in the situation. She supports them, but feels awkward. She is not going to volunteer for a wage cut. The team will collapse. Taylor appeals for wage discrimination. Mackerel is leaving.

Here’s a Google HR scenario when a California employee starts logging in to Zoom from his parents in Ohio or Airbnb on Lake Tahoe. Therefore, they return to a system that knows location-based market rates.

Why do you earn what you earn (it’s not a living expense)

For all roles, the employer sets up a payroll band designed to attract the right candidates. A well-designed range is narrow enough to withstand comparisons with competitors, to ensure fairness, and wide enough to enable career advancement. People unfamiliar with the role usually sit at the bottom of the band. There are experienced employees in the middle who do the same job well, and superstars who may legally aspire to be promoted or even worse are near the top. The difference in wages within the same role is subtle and is explained by experience and performance.

For centuries, work has been conditioned on appearing in a particular field, factory or office, so wage ranges vary from place to place. They are designed to attract the right candidates the company needs. This is a place where common misunderstandings occur. I’ve seen it in every article I read about Google’s plans. It’s not a living expense. The cost of that talent. The two are only partially related.

Companies pay the amount they need to attract and retain people in a particular market. It’s the cost of the software engineer that matters, not the cost of the one-bedroom apartment. In other words, your employer cares about what you and people like you accept, not what you need to live. Remember that in your next round of negotiations.

It’s not a living expense. The cost of that talent.

Let’s use a real example. For years I hired people in Germany and France. Living costs were higher in Paris, but my range was much more generous in Munich. With low unemployment and strong unions, German experts can afford to demand more. Do you want more disposable income? Learn German and move.

Living expenses are fig leaves that hide the less comfortable reality. Your value for capitalism depends entirely on your context. The amount you paid is not based on your needs or the value you create, but on the cost of replacing you where you are standing.In the economy you are still standing in

Employees traveling internationally have experienced this for years

What is happening to remote employees in the country is now happening to employees moving abroad for a long time. Foreigner contracts are a thing of the past. When you move from country to country, you usually give up your existing transaction and ask to sign again under local law and local wage rates.

Traveling from Paris to Munich is in your favor, but it is bidirectional. Employees leaving San Francisco and heading to London can expect a 20% reduction. Yes, San Francisco is more expensive than London, but not so expensive. UK salaries are notoriously low. As a result, London professionals rarely find established Silicon Valley professionals who are willing to go abroad, sharing their homes on a daily basis until their thirties.

If someone wants to move bad enough, they accept a wage cut. I have seen them complain and negotiate. Or a smart manager absorbs the difference into a promotion and moves employees to a new wage range so they don’t feel pain. Instead of getting wage cuts they don’t deserve, they don’t see the wage increases they earn. It makes psychological sense, if not economical.

Again, consider alternatives. Did you notice that someone moved abroad and earned twice as much as the locals for the same job? It still happens, especially in the Global South, under the guise of risk pay and moving bonuses, justified by the unique skills of newcomers not available in the local market. However, the overpaid foreign-class colonial tone is becoming obsolete, and of course. It’s not as fair as asking immigrants to lower their local minimum wage.

To date, only a few professionals with a wonder last have been concerned. It is now important to millions of people who enjoy the joy of remotework and are trying to give it up.

Can I create a location-agnostic wage table?

The basic problem is that there is a location-based reward system for increasing location-independent work. Can’t you pay everyone the same?

This is what companies like Reddit and Zillow have decided to do. They allow US employees to roam freely without reducing wages or adjusting the compensation scale for new employees. As such, they need to work with the more expensive markets of Seattle and San Francisco to stay competitive in the tech talent war. However, Reddit employs only 700 people and Zillow employs only about 5,000, only in the United States. It’s convenient. The mere difference in profits and food quality between global offices causes endless complaints. I don’t want to be an international manager who has to explain why Americans suddenly got a 100% salary increase. However, adjusting salaries globally can be a legal and logistic nightmare. And a large invoice.

For Google and its 135,000 full-time employees, a full upgrade can cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Shareholders may have something to say about it. Rapid wage increases by an employer or industry can also destabilize the local economy. Ask native San Francisco, Seattle, or Austin people what they think of home prices after the sudden influx of technicians. SMEs are left in the dust and cannot compete.

In the short term, Google may have chosen the only fair option out there. An alternative is to roam the United States in a class of nomads living high in a small town next to a low-paying colleague, or in a luxury camper van with a bloated savings account. Who do you think is likely to benefit from that arrangement? * Good luck to them and unacceptable to the company. As such, digital nomadism is primarily the authority of small, self-employed start-ups.

In the long run, as knowledge labor is separated from the place, so is the professional wage table. If someone has the power of the brain to reinvent the way we compensate for labor and the influence to make it happen, it’s certainly Google. People’s habits always change faster than institutions. The employer will catch up.

But experts in the rich world need to be careful. If we continue to insist that we can work from anywhere, any company can insist that it can. The location of the day is completely unimportant and you have to compete with similarly skilled knowledge workers around the world. We all adjust, not San Francisco salaries.

___

* Warning: The fairness of the plan depends on who makes the adjustments. Long suburban commuters and employees in less privileged areas should not be punished. If you live in Connecticut or New Jersey, you will be an employee of New York. Maybe you don’t live in Mississippi.

