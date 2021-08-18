Propelify Innovation Festival 2021 is back as the most anticipated event for thousands of business leaders and emerging entrepreneurs





Hoboken, NJ-(BUSINESSWIRE)-TechUnited: NJ-run Propelify Innovation Festival at Maxwell Place Park, Hoboken, NJ, October 6, 2021 (rainy day: October 7) It will be held as a one-day outdoor event. , And streaming to participants around the world. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship and provides participants with a unique opportunity to connect, learn and grow their business.

Aaron Price, Founder of Propelify and CEO of TechUnited, is pleased to host another year of Propelify as one of the world’s largest tech events to unite innovators who put their ideas into action. For entrepreneurs who want to build their company faster and smarter, Propelify is the place for you. Meet there for investors who want early access to trading headline readings right away. And for big companies and innovators who want to be at the forefront of ideas and talents that disrupt the industry, Propelify shouldn’t be missed. ”

Propelify has a reputation for providing lectures that never shy about the harsh truth and hosting heated debates and exciting competition. As a comprehensive topic for discussing entrepreneurship and innovation, there are four main areas that the event explores.

BetterPlanet: Clean Technology, Sustainability, Environmental Justice BetterConnected: Smart Cities, IoT, Communication BetterWellness: Health Technology, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences BetterTogether: Diversity, Inclusion, Social Justice

To join these sessions remotely, participants register at propelify.com. All direct participants must provide evidence of Covid vaccination.

To further promote innovative new companies that directly solve community challenges, there are prizes available to one start-up that promotes electrified transport and two start-ups that promote health and wellness. The TechUnited: Better Planet Challenge has partnered with PSEG and TechUnited: Better Wellness Challenge and has partnered with RWJ Barnabas Health to award a total of $ 100,000 in prize money during the Challenge Final Event at Propelify.

Governor Phil Murphy says Propelify is a great celebration of technology and innovation that will make our cities and towns prosper, healthier in mind and body, cleaner on earth, and more inclusive and opportunistic for our communities. It is a meeting. We look forward to seeing so many startups, entrepreneurs and innovators come together in New Jersey to learn, share ideas and put those ideas into action.

The industry leaders on stage with Propelify 2021 are:

Nanit CEO-Sarah Dorsett Apartment Therapy Founder and CEO-Maxwell Ryan Audible CTO-Tim Martin Capsule Founder and CEO-Eric Kinariwala Boxed Founder and CEO-Chieh Huang Choose Yourself Media Entrepreneur & Angel Investor-James Altucher PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Verizon CRO-Sampath SowmyanarayanRWJ Barnabas Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer-Mark E. Manigan Speaker List-Details to be announced

About Propelify

The Propelify Innovation Festival (propelify.com) empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to move their businesses and careers forward. Over the years, the Propelify Innovation Festival has held over 35,000 attendees, hundreds of exhibitors, and Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Altucher, Beth Comstock, and Gov. We have welcomed world-famous speakers such as Phil Murphy. The rally featured talk, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startup contests, music, food and drinks and was recognized by Forbes as “Northeast SXSW.”

About TechUnited

TechUnited: NJ (techunited.co) is a membership non-profit organization with over 500,000 innovator members for events, mentorship, content creation and more. Founded in 1996 as the NJ Technology Council (NJTC), the organization has established itself as a leader in the region’s technology community. In 2005, NJTC helped launch a successful venture fund at Tech Council Ventures. In 2019, NJTC acquired the Propelify Innovation Festival, casting a wider net in the local startup community. In 2020, the organization changed its brand name as TechUnited: NJ and redefined its mission to empower innovators and entrepreneurs to build a better future for everyone.

