Apple regains controversial Safari changes with iOS 15 Beta 6 update – TechCrunch





Apple is slowly redesigning mobile Safari in iOS 15 to display the address bar at the bottom of the screen and slowly recede the controversial decision to float above the content of the page. This improvement, primarily aimed at providing easy access to Safari’s controls with one hand, has been criticized because Apple’s other design choices have actually made the new experience harder to use than before. Was there. With the latest release of iOS 15 Beta 6, Apple introduced yet another design that displays a tab bar at the bottom below the page content to respond to user feedback and complaints. update. More importantly, Apple probably no longer forces users to use the bottom tab bar.

In the new release, you still have the option to display the address bar at the top of the page. For everyone who really hates updates, this means they can get things back to “normal.”

One of the major complaints about floating tab bars is that some websites are almost unavailable because the bar blocks the elements that need to be clicked. (You need to swipe down on the bar to reach these unreachable parts of the page, which is not ideal).

Just another day I can’t order takeout because the bottom bar of iOS 15 Safaris can’t tap this checkout button.

Thanks to Safari for not letting me have that bruschetta pic.twitter.com/e23YTYzGM6

— Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 22, 2021

iOS 15 Beta 6 resolves these and other issues. Basically, the tab bar looks almost the same as before. There is a familiar row of buttons as before that was available at the top of the screen. And the bar no longer gets in the way of website content.

Testers also pointed out that Apple’s original decision to hide frequently used features such as reload buttons and reader mode under the 3-dot “Details” menu made Safari harder to use than before. rice field. With the release of iOS 15 Beta 4, Apple sought to resolve this issue by reverting the reload and share buttons and displaying reader mode when available. However, the buttons were still small and harder to tap than before.

The new tab bar and the return to normal state it provides acknowledges from Apple that the user’s complaint about this issue was actually valid, regardless of the placement at the top or bottom of the screen. And that’s what beta testing means. Try new ideas and fix things that don’t work.

Apart from this, Beta 6 users can now restore the tab bar to the top of the page if needed.[設定]–>[Safari]Below you have the option to choose between the default tab bar option and the single tab option (a single tab option that repositions the address bar at the top of the screen). (However, you lose the option to swipe open tabs, just as you would with the tab bar.)

It’s fairly common for Apple to provide an alternative to the default settings. For example, how to allow the user to configure how gestures and clicks work on the Mac trackpad, or how to turn off the “natural” scrolling direction that was once discussed. option. However, adding the option to return the tabs at the top admits that a significant portion of Safari users didn’t want to relearn how to use one of the most frequently accessed apps on the iPhone. increase. And if forced to do so, they may have switched browsers instead.

Apple usually releases the latest version of iOS software in the fall, so this update may represent one of the final changes to Safari that will be seen prior to the general release.

