



The 2020 wildfire season was a devastating and record-breaking hell in California. That year, over 9,000 fires struck 4,397,809 acres of Golden State. That’s about 4% of 100 million acres.

Due to the mid-pandemic, swirling smoke, and deteriorating air quality, Californians had two reasons to wear masks outside the summer.

By September 9, smoke from Butte County’s Barefire and Northern County’s Augustfire had concentrated in the Bay Area. A layer of sea fog kept the smoke in place, creating a thick blanket that would not break the sun, and backlit the sky against dark tangerines.

It was Orange Day, or Blade Runner Day, or the day when the Apocalypse was in vogue.

People walked on Mount Davidson in San Francisco with a mixture of fog and smoke, producing an orange spark on September 9, 2020.

Michelle lever

The confused dawn bird kept singing until noon, hoping the sun would rise through the song. Social media was flooded with photographs of the phenomenon from the tower of the Golden Gate Bridge, where an orange was speared into the cross of Mount Davidson standing in an eerie haze.

However, the work day continued in a tweet and a terrifying peep into the sky. The San Francisco Zoo zookeeper has installed artificial lighting on the koala pens. The Muni driver was on all day long. Nail salons forced to work on the streets due to coronavirus restrictions illuminated their sidewalk workstations with lamps.

And in Redwood City, a Google Street View car started its business and filmed the street so that Pegman could be seen.

A Google Maps photo, probably taken that day, was recently unearthed by Reddit users on Highway 101 near Redwood City. It’s impossible to see when or when the photo was taken, but the car lights are under an orange band of exactly the same shade as seen in thousands of other shared photos. All are lit.

Google Street View filmed “Orange Day”, September 9, 2021.

Google street view

As the anniversary approaches, smoke from the 2021 California wildfire, including the giant Dixie and Cardor fires currently exploding south of Tahoe, could fall into the Bay Area. I’m still not sure if the San Francisco sky will darken again.

