China wants greater control over its “big tech”





With the help of John Handel and Susanna Ruti

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology’s morning newsletter, delivered to subscribers every morning at 6am. The POLITICOPro platform combines the news you need with the tools you can use to take action in the biggest story of the day. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

Close Grip: The Chinese government is pushing ahead with plans to conquer its own tech giants.

No change required: The Biden administration’s Department of Commerce has adopted a major 5G initiative inherited from the Trump era.

Just two days before the critical deadline, Facebook submitted an expert opinion on Tuesday in support of FTC Chairman Lina Kerns’ petition for evasion from company-related issues.

That Wednesday, August. 18. Welcome to Morning Technology. I’m your host, Benja Mindin. Today marks a special MT milestone for me: it’s my 50th edition! Thank you for tuning every morning. Stay tuned for feedback on how to improve your newsletter.

Do you have any news tips? Email [email protected].. Did you get an event on our calendar?Send details to [email protected].. anything else? The following team information. And don’t forget: Add @MorningTech and @PoliticoPro to Twitter.

China tightens rope China is pushing ahead with tightening domestic privacy laws and regulations on tech companies, despite similar reforms underway in the United States.

New (Draft) Rule: According to a draft rule released Tuesday for public comments from China’s competition, China has blocked Internet platforms from using algorithms to collect certain types of consumer data. Or you want to influence users to choose products or services over competitors. Draft rules that are subject to change cover a variety of corporate behaviors that can negatively impact online competition, such as companies that offer consumer incentives in exchange for fake reviews. The public comment period for the draft rule is September 15.

China is taking a more aggressive stance towards tech companies against the over-collection of user data. It also issued a warning, especially to companies listed or wishing to be listed on the US Stock Exchange. In April, China fined e-commerce giant Alibaba a record $ 2.75 billion for antitrust violations.

Privacy Advances: Meanwhile, China is expected to pass federal privacy law soon. This remains a hypothesis in the US Congress. On Tuesday, the bill was submitted for a third review by the Standing Committee of the national legislative body. Modeled after the European General Data Protection Regulation, the law covers how major technology companies use personal data.

Other News: In April, the Chinese government also invested in a subsidiary of TikTok’s owner ByteDance, which is related to Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and joined the board of directors, The Information reported this week. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Asked President Joe Biden to ban Tik Tok and ByteDance from the United States on Tuesday Beijing’s aggression sees the administration see Tik Tok as an extension of the one-party system The United States said so, Rubio said in a statement.

It seems that TikTok will not be directly affected by the actions of the Chinese government, as the ownership is not in TikTok or ByteDance itself, but in the Chinese subsidiary of TikToks’ parent company. ByteDance Ltd mentioned. China-based grants do not own ownership of TikTok, TikTok spokesperson Jamie Favazza said in a statement.

Trump era 5G initiatives endure under Biden The Biden administration is devoted to multiple 5G projects initiated under former President Donald Trump. This is a surprising sign of telecommunications policy continuity, despite the huge differences between the two administrations.

Much of this activity is carried out by the Department of Commerce. The National Telecommunications Information Management Agency continues to implement the 5G security implementation plans announced by Trump era staff in January, many of which are to combat the impact of Chinese hardware giants, including: The purpose is. Huawei). In an NTIA report released Tuesday, the agency summarized its conclusions from a 5G security listening session held earlier this year.

The Biden administration is also continuing the NTIA Spectrum Policy Symposium, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, continuing the tradition that Trump staff began in 2018. Of 5G and 6G networks. The first event under Biden will take place on September 21st.

Who controls the ship? The NTIA has held senior staff positions in recent months, hiring Aadil Ginwala as Chief of Staff and Phil Murphy (not Phil Murphy) as Senior Advisor. However, the White House has not yet nominated a permanent leader for the institution. Potential candidates include Senator Joseph Wender, Telecommunications Attorney (and Biden Bundler) Scott Blake Harris, and Mozilla executive Alan Davidson.

Busy Days: NTIA is a modest agency at best, but Congress is building up its broadband responsibility through both the Pandemic Relief Act and its proposed infrastructure transactions. The NTIA will be expected to manage most of the $ 65 billion that infrastructure bills spend on broadband.

Listen to us before making a decision Prior to Thursday’s deadline, Facebook submitted an expert report on Tuesday evening from Northwestern law professor Daniel Rodriguez. This report arrived just two days before the FTC’s deadline for filing a corrected complaint with a social media company.

A federal judge dismissed FTC’s initial complaint for failing to fully explain why authorities believed Facebook had a dominant share of the personal social networking services market.

Rodriguez’s reasoning: He said Kerns’ series of work and technical skeptics couldn’t tackle the case open-minded about Facebook’s responsibilities, as the FTC chair had already decided on her. He claimed to clearly show that.

Reasonable observers could not conclude that Chair Khan was likely to bring an open mind and impartiality to the Facebook proceedings in the light of previous official statements, scholarships, and congressional work. Wrote. Such observers are much more likely to conclude that Chair Khan has an ax against Facebook.

Implications: If Kahn resigns himself, it will allow the Democratic and Republican Division 2-2 Committee to decide the case. The FTC could then file a corrected complaint and challenge Facebook again to get stuck on whether it could hurt Khans’ efforts to curb technology.

Judges file lawsuits over UK privacy law This week’s California federal judge’s ruling could undermine potential efforts to bring stricter European privacy law into the US legal system. On Monday, a court ruled that British citizens attempted to sue a US company on suspicion of violating the British version of EU privacy law against British soil.

Plaintiff Hugh Elliott filed a U.S. class action in a U.S. class action against PubMatic, a third-party advertising company based in California that uses cookies for targeted marketing. I was trying to raise it. When the plaintiff filed the proceedings, PubMatic had 45 cookies in his web browser.

However, the move was thwarted by a Monday order from Judge Philis Hamilton of the Northern California District Court, after PubMatic said it was subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Pond-Wide Privacy Tug of War: The United States and Europe are increasingly confronting privacy, including a US court order requesting GDPR-protected information. Both sides have replaced the EU-US Privacy Shield, a framework that enables cross-Atlantic data transfer and has had a major impact on how US technology companies invalidated by courts operate in Europe. Is working on.

Manik Gupta has joined Microsoft as Corporate VP of Teams Consumer Experience. He was previously Uber’s Chief Product Officer and Google Maps Product Leader. Marie Baldassarre will be the new Communications Director of Congressman Ro Khannas. She will replace Heather Purcell, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications for the Democratic Party of California. Purcell joins the Governor of California, Gavin Newsams, Department of Business and Economic Development, as Deputy Communications Director. Kevin Greene has been hired as Senior Director of Public Policy and External Relations at Somos. Green was recently a senior telecommunications policy analyst at the FCC and Executive Director of Federal Regulatory Affairs Verizons.

Coke Stewart, Deputy Deputy Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, has left to join a faculty member at the Faculty of Law at Regent University. John JD Keller was appointed SVP of the Comcasts Mountain West Region after playing the role of Twin Cities Region. He replaces Amy Lynch, currently SVP of Customer Experience and Customer Operations at Comcasts West Division. Kelcey Reed will join [email protected], A labor development non-profit organization as CTO.

Charles F. Bolden Jr. Has joined the board of directors of Ligado Networks. Bolden, a retired US Marine Corps general, was the administrator of NASA from 2009 to 2017. Ligado also announced a partnership with Mavenir to develop advanced connectivity service base stations in North America as part of its plans for a 5G mobile satellite network for the Internet. Of things.

From a friend of POLITICO Influence: Huawei hired five new external lobbying companies in early July. It also shows that he holds Brian McLaughlin, a former aide to the Senate majority Whipdick Durbin, Imperium Global Advisor. But as of last week, as the disclosure shows, it fired companies JSHeld and Stephen Binhak, which they hired a little over a month ago. Microsoft has added another external lobbying company to more than a dozen rosters and holds a team of King & Sporting, including former Congressman Kendrick Meek (D-Fla.). According to the disclosure, former Meek staff members Amira Salaam and Allison Cassil will lobby for tech giants on information technology, innovation and research funding.

Highest Position: People are currently spending more money on Amazon than Wal-Mart, the NYT reports.

Q & A: In other areas, we talked to Sara Wahedi, the founder of the Kabul-based crisis alert app. This app is currently fighting to protect its employees. “We don’t feel safe,” she said.

Is it a coincidence? Senator Josh Hawley (Republican) lawyer has begun secretary of Judge Clarence Thomas. Then Thomas came out swinging for Big Tech. There are more in the protocol.

Are you there already? A year after Schrems II, the world is still awaiting US privacy law, writes Cameron F. Kelly, a lawyer for the Department of Commerce during the Obama era.

ICYMI: Twitter is testing new features that allow users to report incorrect information. Emily reports for professionals.

Tips, comments, suggestions? Email them to our team: Bob King ([email protected]), Heidi Vogt ([email protected]), John Handel ([email protected]), Alexandra S. Levine ([email protected]), Rear Nailen ([email protected]), Emily Burnbaum ([email protected]), And Benjamindin ([email protected]). Did you get an event on our calendar?Send details to [email protected].. And don’t forget: Add @MorningTech and @PoliticoPro to Twitter.

See you tomorrow!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/newsletters/morning-tech/2021/08/18/china-seeks-greater-control-over-its-own-big-tech-797224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos