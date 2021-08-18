



Google’s up-and-coming Fuchsia OS has reached another milestone. According to a report from 9to5Google’s Kyle Bradshaw (Internet premier Fuchsia resource), the new operating system is being rolled out to all first-generation Google Nest Hubs. The OS was released in May, but only applies to some devices selected in the preview program.

The first generation Google Nest Hub (released as “Google Home Hub” and later renamed) always had a weird OS story. The smart display was launched in 2018 on an OS based on the Google Cast platform when Google was urging its partners to ship displays with Android Things, the Android-based Internet of Things operating system. Today, Android Things is at least dead as a public platform, and there isn’t much future to turn a simple Google Cast Platform into a smart display. After years of experimenting at the home hub, the Fuchsia team clearly led the project and started deploying a new operating system.

You can check if you are using Fuchsia by going to the About page in the settings.At the bottom[オペレーティングシステムのバージョン]If you have fields, you are running Fuchsia. However, you won’t notice the difference. The Google Smart Display UI is written in Flutter and can run on both Fuchsia and Google Cast OS, so everything you do comes from the same codebase. Google has quietly replaced the underlying OS.

Fuchsia is Google’s zero-built operating system and one of the few operating systems that isn’t based on Linux. The kernel is called “Zircon” and is a derivative of Travis Geiselbrecht’s Little Kernel (Geiselbrecht is on the staff of Fuchsia). Fuchsia can be called “Flutter OS” because it has Google’s toolkit built in and is used for UI and apps. Google created a smart display interface in Flutter a few years before Fuchsia was released, and since then it has become relatively easy to port apps from CastOS to Fuchsia. As far as we know, the plan is to get developers to work with Flutter for Android, iOS, or the web. At the same time, they are also making fuchsia apps.

Beyond that, it’s hard to know what the future of fuchsia will be. The last serious report we got about the OS was this 2018 Bloomberg report. This has pinned the timing of deploying smart devices three years from now. The report also claims that expansion to smartphones and laptops will arrive by 2023. Taking over the weird, almost abandoned smart display OS is one thing, but will Fuchsia really step up to challenge Chrome OS and Android? It’s hard to imagine a fuchsia trying any of these operating systems, but we know very little about Google’s plans.

