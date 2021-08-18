Blue Origin sues NASA over SpaceX’s choice for Moonlander deal





Blue Origin has escalated a dispute over NASA’s decision to give SpaceX a multi-billion dollar monthly contract and has filed a federal proceeding against that decision, News 6 partner Florida Today said. I am reporting.

A proceeding filed in the U.S. Federal Claims Court late last week triggered a series of reviews by NASA authorities, the latest chapter in a dramatic battle between the two companies to secure a notable contract related to the NASA Artemis program. Is shown. We aim to bring American astronauts back to the moon by the mid-2020s.

[TRENDING: Daytona officer dies after June shooting | See Spaceship Earth in new light | Whens next rocket launch in Fla.?]

advertisement

The company confirmed in a statement that Blue Origin has filed a proceeding in the US Federal Claims Court to correct a flaw in the acquisition process found in NASA’s human landing system. The company is owned and personally funded by Amazon’s founder and wealthiest person in the world, Jeff Bezos. SpaceX was founded by fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, the SpaceXs Starship platform was selected as the only winner of the Human Lander System (HLS) contract, which was initially worth $ 3 billion. It focuses strictly on vehicles that carry NASA astronauts from lunar orbit to the ground. The institution’s Space Launch System rockets and Orion capsules first take them into lunar orbit.

This decision surprised the space community. It was hoping that Blue Origin would bid for the lander to be part of the conversation. The Seattle-based company led a group of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper to bid on a lander project under the banner of the national team.

advertisement

NASA initially indicated that it would grant contracts to more than one company, but said it was limited to one award due to budgetary constraints.

In a statement, Mr. Blue firmly believes that the issues identified in this procurement and their consequences need to be addressed to restore equity, create competition and ensure a safe return to the American Moon. ing.

Immediately after deciding to hire one provider, NASA defended its position and said it was impossible to choose two companies for the contract due to lack of budget. SpaceX bids were about $ 3 billion, half the cost of Blues’ proposal, officials said. Meanwhile, Dynetics’ third bid was even higher than these two.

Blue immediately challenged the decision and formally filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office. The Government Accountability Office reviewed the case and found that NASA did not violate the law when choosing SpaceX only. GAO also said NASA was fairly fair and balanced during the decision-making process, especially given the budget shortages rooted in Congress.

advertisement

Bruce proceedings are the next step in the process of changing the outcome of a contract.

NASA officials are currently considering the details of the case, officials said. The agency will provide you with the latest information as soon as possible to return to the moon as quickly and safely as possible under Artemis.

The proceedings occur as Blue increases pressure on the SpaceX Starship system. The SpaceX Starship System is a two-stage space transport aircraft manufactured in Texas with a huge super heavy booster and a starship upper stage.

For example, over the past two weeks, the company has created an infographic that is extremely complex and risky because it has to launch a starship, refuel in orbit, and then head to the moon. Infographic initially claimed that it would take at least 16 launches to load and boost a fully fueled starship a month, but SpaceX chief Elon Musk looked at the graphic and 10 times. He said it was much less likely to take more.

advertisement

SpaceX is expected to fly a slightly different version of Starship on lunar missions than is currently being tested in Texas. The vehicle is primarily designed for deep space voyages to Mars, but SpaceX states that it can handle lunar landing missions with the appropriate modifications.

Starship has made several test flights in Texas, most of which have been successful for testing purposes. So far, one Starship has successfully launched and landed at a company facility named Starbase.

Bezos launched Blue Origin in 2000. Musk, one of the founders of PayPal, launched SpaceX in 2002. Both consider contracts like HLS to be the attention-grabbing approval of their technology, even if the amount involved is only a fraction of the total cost. Of development.

advertisement

In a letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos recently invested $ 2 billion in self-financing into the process and abandoned all payments over the next two fiscal years to regain the program. Said that government agencies are ready to help fill the funding shortfall. It’s going well now.

I am honored to be able to provide these contributions and am grateful to be in a financial position to be able to do so, Bezos said in his letter provided today in Florida. NASA deviated from its original dual-source acquisition strategy due to the recognition of short-term budget issues. This offer removes that obstacle.

The national team is ready. All NASA needs to do is take advantage of this offer to modify the Appendix H contract we hold today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/08/18/blue-origin-sues-nasa-over-selection-of-spacex-for-moon-lander-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos