Google outlines the future of its search engine





In the engine room, which enhances its dominant search service, Google recently switched on a powerful new tool.

According to search giants, a new technology (a large AI model known as MUM) will one day turn Internet search into a much more sophisticated service, a virtual research assistant that selects solutions to complex questions on the Web. It may work like this.

However, critics of the company warn that this carries with obvious risks. This accelerates the shift for Google to provide more direct answers to user queries, “internalize” search traffic in front of other websites, and keep Internet users locked. increase. In the Google world.

MUM (short for multitasking integration model) is the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes upgrades to the Google search engine, and the company claims to have made a gradual change in the quality of its results.

This included the introduction of a “knowledge graph” that defines relationships between different concepts 10 years ago, providing some semantic understanding of search. Recently, Google has tried to apply the latest deep learning technology to improve search relevance using a tool called RankBrain.

Pandu Nayak, a Google researcher in charge of MUM, said:

Google first glimpsed the new technology at its May annual developer conference, but made little mention of how the system would be used. In a current interview, Nayak said that one day MUM can handle many of the “ambiguous information needs” people have in their daily lives, but it’s still formulated for specific questions that can be investigated. Not.

An example he gives is when parents are thinking about how to find a school that suits their child, or when people first feel the need to start a new fitness regime. “They are trying to understand, what is a good fitness routine? Is it at my level?” He said.

Using today’s search engine, “you really have to turn it into a series of questions and ask Google to get the information you need,” says Nayak. In the future, he suggests that the cognitive load will be borne by the machine. The machine undertakes what he calls “a much more complex and perhaps more realistic user need.”

He added that in the end, MUM’s applications are likely to extend far beyond search. “We think of it as a kind of platform,” he said.

Diagram of how MUM handles more ambiguous queries © Google

MUM is the latest example of an idea that is sweeping the field of natural language AI. It uses a technique called transformers. This allows the machine to see words in context rather than as isolated objects that are matched through extensive statistical analysis. This has brought about a breakthrough in the “understanding” of the machine.

This technique was first developed by Google in 2018, but its most dramatic demonstration was at GPT-3 last year. This is a system developed by OpenAI that has shocked many in the AI ​​world with its ability to generate large blocks of coherent text.

Jordi Ribas, head of engineering and products for Microsoft’s Bing search engine, said this created “a competition among all tech companies to create larger models that better represent the language.”

When Microsoft announced the Turing language generative model earlier last year, it claimed to be the largest system of its kind ever built. However, the GPT-3, announced a few months later, was ten times larger. Google hasn’t released any technical details about MUM, but says it’s “1,000 times more powerful” than BERT, the first model to use a transformer.

But despite this big leap, Google faces a daunting challenge. Search companies have dreamed of answering complex questions for the past 15 years, but the question is far more difficult than expected, Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google’s advertising business and now CEO of search startup Neeva. Mr. says.

“There are so many variations in all the complexity we do,” Ramaswamy said. “It turns out that getting the software to understand these variations and trying to guide us is actually incredibly difficult.”

Initial use of MUM includes behind-the-scenes search tasks such as ranking results, classifying information, and extracting answers from text.

The difficulty of objectively measuring the quality of search results makes it difficult to determine the impact of such efforts, and many experts wonder if other new search technologies have endured hype. I think. Veteran search analyst Greg Sterling said that many search users haven’t noticed many improvements, especially product searches, which have been very frustrating.

Search companies say internal testing shows that users prefer more advanced technology results. According to Ribas, the ability to extract answers from text allows Bing to provide answers directly to 20% of retrieved queries.

For most people, the effects of transformers can only be felt if technology makes more visible changes. For example, according to Google, MUM’s ability to understand both text and images (video and audio will be added later) could lead to new ways to search different types of media.

When processing the more “ambiguous” queries that Nayak has in mind, Google picks up information from different places on the web and provides a much more accurate response to each very specific query. It will be.

“This integrates all activities related to Google Properties,” said Sara Watson, senior analyst at market research firm Inside Intelligence. “Everything that appears on that first page [of search results] It may be everything you want. Watson added that such a system could lead to backlash from publishers on the Web.

Google has already been monitored by regulators around the world and has denied planning to use MUM to maintain more web traffic to itself. “It will never be a question answering [system]”Nayak insisted. “The content on the web is so rich that it doesn’t make sense to give a short answer.”

He also denied that Google would reduce the amount of traffic it sends to other websites by extracting results from multiple searches into a single result.

“The better we understand the user’s intentions and the better we provide them with the information they really need, the more people will come back to search,” he said. The effect is to “grow the pie” for everyone.

Search advertising, the lifeblood of Google’s business, can face similar challenges. Reducing the number of searches it takes to answer user questions may reduce the inventory that Google can sell. However, Watson said: “If the query is more complex and can be targeted, so is advertising. [ads] It is of much higher value and may change pricing models. “

Google’s main search has progressed over the years © REUTERS Universal Search-2007

Google now returns images and other results as well as displaying “10 blue links”

Featured Snippets-2009

Short text results begin to appear in the box at the top of the results page, offending some publishers

Voice Search-2011

Users can talk to Google for the first time

Knowledge Graph-2012

Google builds a web of connections between different ideas and generates direct fact-based answers to queries

Rank Brain-2015

Apply the latest AI advances from neural networking to make search results more relevant

MUM-2021

Brings a deep level of understanding to many search tasks and promises a useful response to complex queries

