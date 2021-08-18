How to Move Technology from Destructive to Sustainable-Washington Technology





Commentary

How to move technology from disruptive to sustainable

Coordinate government interests and funds with companies that create future jobs

Brendan Walsh, August 18, 2021

Disruptive technology and delivery models have evolved into catalysts for sustainability. Society now has the opportunity to synchronize public policy with private initiatives to bring long-term benefits to urban and rural communities throughout the United States.

As we step out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing interest in identifying positive “silver linings” and lessons learned. In business theory, disruptive innovation is a type of improvement that creates new markets and value through efficiency and functionality. These disruptive technologies and / or services rock existing markets and replace and replace established market leaders, top brands, successful products, and proven alliances.

The positive side of this change comes from two sources. 1) Destructive Technology and Delivery Models – Including Cloud and Enterprise IT-as-a-Service (EITaaS), and 2) Synchronizing Public Policy with Existing Private Initiatives to Generate Long-Term Benefits Our Citizens And for the community.

The global adoption of Source # 1, the “cloud,” has enabled truly scalable information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) services, creating the long-awaited EITaaS product. Important access to EITaaS services such as voice / video conferencing has become a lifeline of communication during pandemics and an essential digital transformation program for the US Army and Air Force.

But how did EITaaS navigate the path from simply destructive to sustainability? The answer is subtle but important. “NS [US Army EITaaS] The program brings enhanced industry-provided capabilities to the Army’s enterprise systems, reducing the burden on soldiers to maintain network enterprise infrastructure. Ultimately, EITaaS improves IT availability, resilience, security, and affordability while improving the user experience. (Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) | PEO EIS (army.mil) This quote from the US Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) holds the key to progress towards sustainability. Cost Both effectiveness and resource efficiency are important: organizations using EITaaS can improve performance by focusing their human capital on the mission of the core organization (or the business of a commercial organization). By redistributing funds, you can focus more on your workforce development and training programs. Leverage innovative technologies to rethink your organization’s processes, culture, people, and customer experience. includes.

Source # 2, Public and Private Sector Organizations Investing in People’s Skills and Skills, create a self-permanent cycle for continuous education and long-term career learning. This is not only the center of sustainability for individuals and communities, but also an important part of our country’s economy and national security.

Fortunately, examples of workforce sustainability initiatives are pervasive throughout the public sector IT market, including: Cloud service providers (CSPs) such as AWS are spending millions of dollars on employee re-skilling and funding global re-skilling programs for non-employees. Called AWS re / Start (AWS re / Start (amazon.com)), enterprise IT service providers such as ServiceNow with digital literacy programs call the Digital Workforce Challenge (MIT Digital Workforce Challenge-Global Impact-ServiceNow). increase.

Society now has the opportunity to synchronize public policy with existing private initiatives to generate long-term benefits. The White House’s immediate priorities include investing in future jobs, and many federal agencies have programs and policies to encourage skills and re-skills. However, raising awareness is a challenge for public and private sector initiatives, even for programs that are offered free of charge.

Recognizing that disruptive technology (cloud), disruptive service model (EITaaS), and digital transformation are rapidly changing the games of everyone involved, it’s time to better synchronize government interests and funds. It’s time to prepare individuals with technology for future work. A company that invents and innovates to create future jobs.

About the author

Brendan Walsh is Senior Vice President of 1901 Group, a Leidos company. He supports business development efforts and the establishment of strategic business alliances.

