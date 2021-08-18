Ringo is also playing it MagSafe





It’s been almost a year since Apple first announced the iPhone 12 lineup and the MagSafe accessory system. So where are all the MagSafe chargers?

Don’t get me wrong. Many accessory developers make cases, wallets, car mounts, desk stands, and even magnetic Qi chargers and battery packs that work with MagSafe, but few are real MagSafe accessories.

And that’s the big difference in how Apple designed the MagSafe standard. With the Qi Charger, anyone can wirelessly charge their iPhone 12 device at Apple’s standard rate of 7.5W. Magnets, a physical phenomenon, are even more universal. This means device makers can easily combine their iPhone 12 with a Qi charger. (Many already have it.)

Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

But these two things alone can’t turn a wireless charger into a MagSafe charger. In fact, Apple-approved MagSafe chargers offer twice the charging speed of up to 15W. And it’s only available with a handful of accessories: Apples Official Charging Cable, Apples MagSafe Duo Charger, Apples Official MagSafe Battery Pack (still only when plugged in), and a pair of expensive Belkin stands. ..

In theory, there’s no reason Apple should limit 15W charging to official MagSafe chargers. Offering a charging speed of 15W, you can use any number of Qi chargers that work with many devices. Some of them are even made by Apples MagSafe approved partners, so a MagSafe-enabled 15W charger will be placed on the website alongside a similar-looking 7.5W MagSafe-compatible wireless charger and won’t charge your phone. It leads to a troublesome product lineup. fast.

This Belkin charger comes with MagSafe and costs $ 99 to charge your iPhone 12 at 15W. Image: Belkin This Belkin charger comes with a magnet and costs $ 35 to charge your iPhone 12 at 7.5W.Image: Belkin

The reason seems simple. Apple hasn’t actually let anyone build a MagSafe charger yet. According to ChargerLab, Apple’s MagSafe module details and unit-obtaining wireless charging site Apple only allows you to build MagSafe chargers using MFi-approved modules.

Like the Apple Watch charger (and to some extent a lighting cable), Apple works with the factory to provide the basic components here, and developers can integrate it into a charging station or mount. Technically, there is no big difference between providing a slot for a MagSafe cable and providing an integrated module. The advantages are mainly in size and cost, and you can use accessories that are smaller, cheaper and easier to use than today’s awkward, awkward options.

Image of Apples MagSafe module for device manufacturers. Image: ChargerLab

But decisively, the company just announced that it would offer the module on June 22, almost nine months after the iPhone 12 went on sale. The hardware developer was then able to get a sample, apply for approval of a true MagSafe product (which would probably take longer), and then actually manufacture and ship those accessories. This can take months on its own.

A timetable similar to what you’ve seen on other proprietary Apple chargers. Until July 2015, four months after the Watch hit the market, Apple didn’t give developers the option to build their own integrated Apple Watch product. After that, it took almost a year for the first third-party products with their own chargers to arrive. These products offer features not offered by Apple, such as other wireless charging pads, removable cables, and integration with the built-in power bank, and have proven to be a great option for consumers. .. However, depending on how Apple’s system works, it took several months for Apple to arrive.

Alternatively, use a USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple launched its own model in the fall of 2016, but only opened the door to developers in December 2018, and the first cable appeared months later in early 2019.

Every time, its late start has had direct consequences: the variety of products you can buy and the lack of competition. Apple’s de facto monopoly on accessories in the first few months or years means that customers are increasingly choosing new iPhones.

There is no MagSafe car mount to charge your iPhone 12 at full speed yet. Probably the most dazzling and obvious use of MagSafe, even a year after its launch. The closest Apple-approved accessory is a magnetic car mount that just lifts (but doesn’t charge) your phone. Also, if you need a MagSafe charger for your desk or nightstand that can support your iPhone, you’ll need to run it through an existing Apple-purchased cable (or two Belkins options, usually even more expensive). Limited to measures. Apple spent most of the year without giving developers access to build their own products, but didn’t even build anything on their own to fill those niches. did.

Developers can catch up with Apple like Ankers MagSafe compatible battery packs, but they’re not playing on level ground without access to Apple’s MagSafe modules. Forget about adding Apples software that makes the MagSafe Battery Pack more convenient than third-party options. Currently, the Apples Pack is the only product that can charge your iPhone at full speed, only while you’re plugging in a specific adapter. And competent code. This is the kind of area where competition can lead to better products.

Maybe a third party can come up with a way to offer full-speed charging from a battery pack that Apple didn’t offer, or offer things at a lower price or a larger battery than Apple packs offer.

Proprietary Apple Charger is not new

Of course, this assumes that Apple has allowed its competitors to manufacture officially approved MagSafe battery packs. The company’s MFi program means that developers must build their hardware with Apple-approved parts from Apple-approved factories. (Of course, Apple also receives a fee from each product.) And if the company doesn’t like the design, it can simply withdraw the sign of approval and the parts it needs.

Of course, the proprietary Apple charger isn’t new, and today’s MagSafe licenses feel slow, but better than they used to be. The first version of MagSafe on laptops wasn’t licensed to a third-party company. If you needed a spare charger, or if you were charging your Mac from an external battery pack, you were almost out of luck.

The most famous example of this is Sanho, an accessory maker who bought a $ 79 MagSafe charger, disassembled it, and used the original cable to allow Mac owners to charge their computer with a HyperMac battery. Apple then sued Sanho, who was forced to come up with a workaround that would instruct the customer to buy his own charger and change the cable himself.

But a year later, it’s hard to feel that MagSafe isn’t an opportunity for Apple to miss. When the iPhone 12 first went on sale, MagSafe seemed like a way to build an ecosystem of snap-on modular accessories, as Motorola tried to achieve with the Moto Mods system and failed. There was a vision for a portless iPhone that could only rely on MagSafe for charging and connecting to external devices.

But instead of its thriving new accessory ecosystem, Apple has effectively left behind some cables designed by Apple. This makes Apple’s magnetic standard look like another brick in Apple’s walled garden, not as a stepping stone to the future of portless.

