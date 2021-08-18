Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 see first discount to $ 125, more





All of today’s best deals are live, with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 first discounted for $ 125. It’s also on top of the Wyze Smart Fitness Discount Pair, which starts at $ 25. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Bad 2 sees first discount

Woot offers the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True wireless earphones for $ 125. It just launched last week at a price tag of $ 150 and is considering the first cash discount for a new release. Today we save $ 25, a record low.

As the latest addition to Samsung’s stable version, the Galaxy Bad 2 arrives with active noise cancellation in traction along with some other robust features. Combining up to 29 hours of battery life with Qi wireless charging support, there’s also an earphone fit test to get the best seal when using ANC, and three levels of ambient sound passthrough. Check out all the details of launch coverage.

Save Wyze Smart Fitness Gear from $ 25

Wyze Amazon’s official storefront offers HealthKit Smart Scale for $ 28. Seeing one of the best prices of the year, usually at $ 34, today’s offer saves $ 1 over previous discounts and saves 18%. Wyze Smart Scale complements your existing fitness regimen with the ability to monitor 12 different indicators, such as weight, weight, and heart rate. This helps you get a more comprehensive picture of your overall health in order to understand its shape and combination with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other services. You can see it in detail in a hands-on review.

In addition, Wyze Amazon’s official storefront, launched today, is currently offering a WyzeBand activity tracker for $ 25. You usually get $ 30. You are seeing the second best price of the year, which falls within one penny of the low price. The Wyze Band has arrived and offers Fitbit and all the other high-end fitness trackers on the market at a very affordable price. Featuring an AMOLED display, this fitness tracker provides heart rate monitoring, along with the ability to track everything from running and other workouts. There’s also an onboard Alexa control to complete the package and a 10-day battery life. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

