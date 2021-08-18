Legoland Hotel Rooms Rely on Google for Concierge Services – Review Geeks





Google / Lego

If you want people to become familiar with your product, paste it into every hotel room you can find. This is the idea behind Google’s hotel solution system, which promises to improve hospitality services using Nest Hub smart displays. Today, Google is partnering with Legoland Hotels to help guests manage their stays and learn about Legoland’s best attractions.

All Legoland Hotel rooms in California and New York are equipped with Google Nest Hubs (Florida has not yet been announced). Guests can use voice commands to play music and podcasts from these Nest Hubs and set hands-free alarms. You don’t have to log in to your Google account at all.

More importantly, guests can contact the front desk from Nest Hub using voice commands. For example, if you want to order more towels or check out of your room, you can simply skip the phone call through Nest Hub. You can also ask Nest Hub for recommendations on local restaurants.

Of course, Legoland’s Nest Hub has a lot of fun Lego content. You can ask Nest Hub when the park opens, use your device to talk to Legoland characters, or take a virtual tour of the Legoland theme park before heading out directly.

Google emphasizes that Nest Hubs doesn’t store audio data, and guests can flip a small switch to turn off the smart display’s microphone. Of course, if you’re concerned about privacy, you can always remove Nest Hub from the wall.

