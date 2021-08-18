Big Shorts on ARK Innovation: Two of America’s Most Famous Investors Face Face to Face | Business News





This promises to be the most compelling idea battle on the US stock market this summer.

On the one hand, there is one of America’s most popular and widely accepted tech stock pickers.

Meanwhile, one of the most respected and influential hedge fund managers in the country.

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, played by Christian Bale in the hit movie The Big Short, is one of the investors who opposes Ark Innovation, famous for betting on the collapse of the housing market prior to the financial crisis. Conflicts surfaced on Tuesday when the filing revealed that. ETF.

It’s a star investor renowned for making bold predictions on tech stocks, and Cathie Wood, whose more than one million followers watch all of its moves on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. A $ 22.5 billion (£ 16.35 billion) flagship fund to manage. Her nicknames include “Queen Cathie,” “Mamma Cathie,” and “Cathie WoodBAE” (BAE stands for “Before Anyone Else”).

The following reflects the immense popularity that Ms. Wood, a devout Catholic whose parents were Irish immigrants, has built up for her remarkable investment performance. The Wall Street Journal said in February that anyone who invested $ 10,000 (£ 7,300) when the ARK Innovation ETF was launched in October 2014 saw it grow to over $ 78,000 (£ 56,700). I reported. The S & P 500 costs less than $ 22,000 (£ 16,000). She was one of the earliest institutional investors in both Tesla and Bitcoin.

As the journal pointed out, “Money chases performance. ARK managed a total of $ 11.4 billion at the end of March 2020. By the end of the year, it had grown to $ 58.2 billion.”

Wood didn’t hesitate when Barry’s bet totaling $ 31 million (£ 22.5 million) became known so far.

She posted a tweet thread, believing that tech stocks are bearish because some investors are concerned about inflation, but that the “disruptive innovation strategy” will be rewarded again when concerns about inflation ease. I explained that.

And she concluded: “Michael Burry made a great call based on fundamentals and recognized the brewing of disasters in the home / mortgage market. He understands the fundamentals that are creating explosive growth and investment opportunities in innovation. I don’t think it’s a space. “

The discrepancy between the pairs has been at the center of the debate that has fascinated US stock market investors since spring-whether this year’s rise in US inflation is “temporary” in Federal Reserve terms. Is it more permanent?

Apple, Amazon, and Tesla (Ms Wood’s favorite) were among the 20 best-performing stocks on the S & P 500.Since the staggering 2020, some investors have turned to so-called “circular” stocks. “Growth” stocks are considered to have a better outlook as the economy breaks out of the blockade.

Rising inflation and the higher interest rate expectations needed to tackle it also mean that investors have given low marks to the expected future cash flows of tech companies and growth stocks-the company’s stock price. An important determinant of.

That shift in sentiment includes shopping center operator Simon Property, recruitment and dispatch giant Robert Half, oil companies such as Devon Energy and Marathon Oil, banks such as Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, and some. Has been in favor of retailers. Bath & Body Works, etc. In contrast, big tech companies are overlooking, partly reflecting concerns that they are already highly valued. For example, Apple has increased by just 13% since the beginning of the year, while Tesla has actually decreased by nearly 6% and Amazon by 0.5%. The S & P 500 itself has risen 18.5% so far this year.

The ARK Innovation ETF itself has fallen by about 6% since the beginning of the year, with some investors withdrawing money, resulting in an outflow of $ 500 million (£ 363 million) last month alone.

In addition to the appeal of the debate, Barry is not only betting on Wood’s fund, but is also discussing some of her particular investment options.

For example, he made a bet worth about $ 731 million (£ 513 million) on the fall in Tesla’s stock and told electric car maker shareholders in January, “Enjoy it for the rest of it.” I warned.

Image: Cathie Wood is one of Tesla’s biggest backers, but Michael Burry is making a big bet on the collapse of the company

Barry is also skeptical of the cryptocurrency that predicted “the mother of all the crashes.”

He tweeted in June. “As cryptocurrencies decline from trillions and meme stocks decline from tens of billions, # Mainstreet’s losses approach the size of the country. History remains the same.

“If you don’t know how leveraged cryptography is, you know nothing about cryptography, no matter how much you know.”

That skepticism is again underpinned by the belief that higher inflation is coming.

However, Mr. Barry’s timing may be off. His more apocalyptic predictions about cryptography have yet to come true.

And although he was the first well-known investor to take a position at the bombed computer gamer retailer GameStop, he missed a surge in business share triggered by his own investment. He later described the company’s stock price surge as “unnatural, crazy and dangerous.”

Therefore, this is a compelling disagreement between the two most famous investors in the United States.

Wood claims that tech and “innovation” stocks have already begun to curb inflation again. Barry, who has built an estimated $ 300 million (£ 218 million) in wealth in identifying the U.S. housing bubble, said supply bottlenecks and rising commodity prices already seen this year show a deeper root. thinking about.

Both cannot be correct.

