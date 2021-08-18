Arceus adds new Pokemon like Basculegion





Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes the series in a new direction with more open world exploration, crafting, mounting and more. But more importantly, the new game means a new generation of Pokemon, and today Arceus showed off my new favorite, a haunted fish called Basculegion.

Complete Disclaimer: The early generation Pokemon is Super Rad and one of the intolerable Pokemon who thinks that all the remaining varieties look like the best derivatives, worst of all trash. Is Klefki really the type of 6th generation steel fairy, or my uncle about how ridiculous it is when my nephew begins to rattle the intricate details of hundreds of fictional creatures. Is it a prank? Even cool things like Cinderez are basically unattached.

I emphasize that it is very rare to want to share this baggage in advance and not only see and approve the new Pokemon, but also immediately make it the headline for the new lineup. You see, Basculegion checks all the boxes. Isn’t it based on inanimate objects? Yes. Reserved and complementary color scheme? Hmm. A mean gaze? You bet! With Gyarados aside, new and wonderful sea creatures are approaching.

But those who haven’t seen Pokemon Direct today dig deeper into what Arceus Swim is filling the lead. Basculegion is not a cool looking fish, it literally goes crazy, plagued by the souls of its dead brothers. Its unevolved form, Basculin, was actually introduced in Pokemon black and white. In Arceus, if you are obsessed with the restless souls of other Basculins in the school who died on your upstream journey, you could finally evolve. These souls literally move it, so you can keep swimming without rest. All of them are very metallic and are reminiscent of Gen Is Cubone wearing the skull of a dead mother.

The other new Pokemon Game Freaks unveiled today were also intriguing, even if you weren’t as familiar with Dark Souls games as Bascuregion. A beard-bearded, four-legged Pokemon that looks like Snow White and seven dwarfs, Wyrdeer wears it for warmth as villagers take off their huts.

Pokemon Company

There is also a Hisan version of Bravia Lee. This is another 5th generation Pokemon that returns in a new, more majestic form with a mental attack.

Pokemon Company

And finally, and certainly importantly, there is Hisuian Growlithe, or Growl for short. It has a naturally occurring Stahlhelm-style pointed helmet made of rock and is used for attacks.

Pokemon Company

Game Freak does not say how many Pokemon Arceus they have in total, or how many will be new variants or evolutions. I don’t call it GenIX either. Instead, the Pokemon Company positions it as a pre-make of diamonds and pearls. This is because these games will eventually be played in the Sinnoh region, where the jade region will change. But for me, I have no plans to replace the Basculegion, so it’s all theoretical.

