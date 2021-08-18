Improved Arceus frame rate and reduced roughness





Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Today, I took a closer look at Pokemon Legend: Arceus. The most ambitious Pokemon game to date seems to be running much smoother than it was when it was announced earlier this year.

Pokemon Legends: When the first trailer of Arceus debuted in February, it was clearly aimed at guiding the freedom, scope, and vast landscape of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The inspiration was certainly there mentally, and in some cases even a 1: 1 imitation was obvious. However, while the illusion was pretty good with static frames, Arceus’s behavior looked much coarser.

Pokemon Legends: The first trailer for Arceus.

While running around the open field, the character animation seemed a bit upset, and the whole thing felt like the matrix simulation was slowly breaking apart at the seams. I don’t know what the actual frame rate is, but it certainly looked choppy below 30. And many fans and YouTubers walked through the trailer with a fine-toothed comb complaining about how rough the gameplay looks.

Pokemon Legends: A new trailer for Arceus.

Many of these issues now seem to be resolved. The action looks sharper, the frame rate has increased, and the lighting, details, and clarity of almost any environment seem to have improved considerably. The new trailer shows a lot of similarities to the original trailer, with trainers rolling into tall grass to find and catch new Pokemon. Overall, these new versions are more fluid and don’t seem to be done underwater.

The hub village of Arceus shown in the first trailer (top) and the second trailer (bottom).Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Modern games are optimized as they approach development. It’s not new. However, in this case, it’s only 6 months and it’s a Pokemon, so it’s worth noting. Some fans have a love-hate relationship with the series, and all the obvious sights of the new trailer to use as evidence that the developer Game Freak is slacking off or not ambitious enough. I am accustomed to carefully selecting the defects.

At least in this case, many of these complaints, whether intentional or just the normal process of game development, seem to have been addressed. I’m sure a few enthusiastic Pokemon fans will find something else to solve, but it’s a promising development for the next iteration of the series coming to Switch in January 2022.

