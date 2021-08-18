Australian Watchdog is considering regulating Apple and Google to boost app store competition | Apples





Fortnite creator Epic Games continues its global legal battle between Apple and Google over in-app payments, and the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission opens tech giants into greater competition. It states that prior rules and regulations may be required for this.

For the Apple iOS platform, developers must use the App Store, while for Google, the app can be downloaded directly to Android devices outside the Play Store or installed via an alternative marketplace, but with these options Use is restricted.

In April, the ACCC released an interim report as part of a long-term digital platform survey, where Apple and Google are competing with each other, but they face little competition in app delivery on their mobile platforms. Insisted. The competition watchdog has suggested that companies are curbing competition by controlling what apps can run on their platforms.

The interim report argued that users should be able to choose alternative payment options other than those offered by Apple and Google. They currently take a 15-30% reduction from every purchase. The report also allows users to decide which third-party app will perform the same functionality as the default app, and will ring fence the data collected by Apple and Google in the app market from other businesses and not be abused. I also suggested that it should be done.

In a speech to the Global Competition Review Webinar on Thursday, ACCC Chair Rod Sims said the Commission has not yet made final recommendations, but he said what other countries are doing. And I believe it is reasonable to flag more rules depending on whether Apple and Google are taking his steps.

However, Sims said in a pre-copy of the speech that pre-rules and regulations are likely to be needed to achieve these goals. We closely track overseas movements aimed at addressing the same competition and consumer concerns we have identified.

In-app payments will be the focus of a lawsuit filed by Epic Games against both app stores after Fortnite kicked off both app stores because they bypassed the in-app purchase system that Apple and Google forced developers to use. I have.

Epic Games won a full federal court appeal last month to allow the proceedings to be heard in Australia while a similar proceeding was being considered in US courts. The proceedings in the United States have not yet been decided, and Apple said it would appeal the Australian decision to the High Court.

Sims said the European Commission is investigating Apple Pay and Apple’s mobile ecosystem, and the US Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Google over its app store. Sims suggested that such international proceedings and Epic Games proceedings could help make the app store more competitive before the ACCC goes on the regulatory path.

But he said that regulators around the world need international coherence and integrity to be effective.

The point is that these enforcement measures and market research are needed to address the issues that arise from dominant digital platforms, but they are not enough.

Our own work at the ACCC needs to be tailored to match our own problems and concerns. However, although the details of our approach may vary, competition authorities can achieve successful global outcomes by coordinating their approaches to both enforcement and regulation.

This includes prior regulations and regulations, as well as enforcement adjustments. This is necessary for competitiveness and the level and type of innovation in our economy.

Google and Apple have been fighting changes in the operation of the app store. Apple has previously stated in the App Store that all apps must meet strict corporate privacy, security, and content standards, providing customers with a safe and reliable place to download apps. ..

Google said in a statement that it provides a secure and secure platform through the app store, but added that the open source nature of Android gives developers the freedom to use Play’s alternatives.

