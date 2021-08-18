Apple suddenly sees new iPhone 13 release shock





The iPhone 13 Leak is a roller coaster, offering both very good news and news of some concern. But now, the Apples iPhone 13 release plan has been leaked and shocked.

Rendering of Apple’s iPhone 13 range based on multiple leaks

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, influential investment analyst Wedbush Securities revealed that Apple plans to launch the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September. In addition to being able to extract the exact date from this information, Wedbush also revealed that the Apples iPhone 13 Pro model has a spectacular storage upgrade.

By date, the third week of September will be the iPhone 13 release between the 13th and 17th. Historically, Apple announced new iPhones on Tuesday and launched (pre-ordered) them on Friday. If Wedbush is correct, the launch event will be held on Tuesday, September 14th, and pre-orders may start on Friday, September 17th.

I hope Apple will match the date with the iPhone number and announce the iPhone 13 on Monday, September 13th, but Apple missed this opportunity to announce the iPhone 12 range on Tuesday, October 13th last year. So I don’t see the company turn again this year.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max model shows its huge new camera and iPhone 12 Pro Max

When it comes to shocks, in contrast to other leaks, Wedbush claims that the iPhone 13 lineup will be available on the flagship 1TB iPhone 13 Pro-twice the current iPhone 12 Pro’s top-tier storage options. In addition, Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman added a new ProRes video recording option for the iPhone 13 Pro model last week, adding to the credibility of these claims. ProRes is said to use far more storage than today’s 4K video footage, and the 1TB iPhone 13 is essential for video enthusiasts and professionals.

However, for most users, the biggest advantage of this could be the trickle-down effect with the potential of a 512GB mid-tier model. Given that 128GB was only introduced as an entry-level tier last year, we don’t know it will change, but the 128GB / 512GB / 1TB options have the potential for major upsells in each price range.

And given what we already know about Apple’s new iPhone, this could be a trading maker. The 1TB storage option may steal headlines, but the iPhone 13 range includes a larger new camera, a larger battery, faster charging, a smaller notch, next-generation WiFi, and a globally upgraded 5G. And a ProMotion display is also included.

And here’s the good news and the bad news. Apple has frozen the price of the iPhone 13, which could lead to another supercycle sale, but it could be much more expensive to get.

