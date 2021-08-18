Planet Labs and Google Cloud Collaborate on Data Analysis Agreement – ​​TechCrunch





Satellite operator Planet Labs is strengthening its existing partnership with Google Cloud. Under the new agreement, Planet customers will be able to use Google Cloud to store and process data and access other Google products such as the data analytics warehouse BigQuery.

The collaboration between the two companies dates back to 2017, when Google sold its satellite imagery business, Terra Bella, to Planet. As part of the sales agreement, Google has signed a multi-year agreement with Planet to license Earth Imaging. Planet also uses Google Cloud for its own internal data processing and hosting.

This latest agreement will allow Planet customers to use products such as BigQuery to analyze large amounts of satellite imagery data. This reflects the growing demand for cloud-based planetary-scale satellite data analytics, Planet said in a news release.

Planets customers want scalable computing and storage, said Kevin Weil, President of Products and Business at Planets. Google Cloud customers want extensive access to satellite data and analytics. This partnership benefits both because it leverages Planets’ unique datasets to help customers transform their operations and compete in the digital-first world.

Planet operates a network of about 200 satellites, more than any other government, and provides analysis services for the data it collects. Last month, the company announced that it would go public with a $ 2.8 billion merger with blank check company dMY Technology Group IV, joining many other space companies. The transaction is expected to inject $ 545 million in cash into Planet, including $ 200 million in private investment from BlackRock-managed funds Koch Strategic Platforms, Marc Benioffs TIME Ventures and Google. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/18/planet-labs-and-google-cloud-join-forces-in-data-analysis-agreement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos