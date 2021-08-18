T-Mobile’s data breach emphasizes the importance of key crisis management best practices





This February 24, 2021 photo shows the T-Mobile store in a Pittsburgh shopping mall. T-Mobile says Recent data breaches involved approximately 7.8 million current postpaid customer account information and approximately 40 million records of previous or future customers who have previously applied for company credit. T-Mobile said on Wednesday, August 18, the customer's name and surname, date of birth, social security number, and driver's license / ID information were released.

Associated Press

The recent news of T-Mobile’s data breaches affecting 40 million people re-emphasizes the need for businesses and organizations to adopt and follow best practices for responding to crisis situations. ..

Not the first time

In some respects, T-Mobile has experienced as many as six individual data breaches in recent years, according to Ars Technica. This includes 2018 hacks that allowed unauthorized access to customer names, billing zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, and account numbers. In a breach last year, hackers abandoned data such as customer names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and features, and billing information.

Best practices, don’t wait for others to reveal your crisis

An important crisis management best practice is to disclose information about the crisis immediately and leave it to others to not discover it yourself. If others, such as news organizations, find and report the details of the crisis before you do, you may question that you did not announce the crisis.

News of cyberattacks on T-Mobile was first reported by Vice, not T-Mobile. The attack was confirmed by the telecommunications company the next day, but did not provide additional details about the incident at the time.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

Continue posting

T-Mobile today published a news release posted on its website with the latest information on data breaches.

In its release, the company takes customer protection very seriously and works on this forensic investigation 24 hours a day to ensure that it takes care of customers in the light of this malicious attack. I will go. The investigation is ongoing, but we wanted to share these initial findings even if the investigation could reveal additional facts that could cause the above details to change or evolve.

Help people affected by the crisis

CNN reported that all T-Mobile postpaid customers recommend preemptively changing the PINs that protect their accounts, but said there is no evidence that these PINs have been compromised. I am. However, account PINs belonging to 850,000 prepaid customers were compromised, and T-Mobile said it had unilaterally reset these PINs as a security measure.

T-Mobile said it will offer affected customers two years of free credit monitoring.

Take steps to prevent the crisis

Depending on the nature of your business, there are steps you need to take right now to prevent the triggering of a general crisis or mitigate the effects of the crisis.

Kevin Breen, director of cyber-threat research at Immersive Labs, said that when it comes to mitigating the risk of such large-scale breaches, applications that hold large amounts of data can be further scrutinized from a security monitoring and patching perspective. Said it was important. Policies and audit logs. This is even more important for consumer applications. The speed and efficiency with which an organization identifies and responds to vulnerabilities can be a factor in preventing violations that follow in the footsteps of an organization.

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing new about this attack. There’s no doubt that this type of attack is more common. Financial information isn’t compromised, but large amounts of personal data use it. This particular incident could disappear into the noise of the current new cycle, but now suffers from the hands of scammers who hold personal information. There are people.

Advice for business leaders Challenges to stay safe

Bryce Dahkgren, CEO of MetricStream, said that as hackers become more sophisticated, it becomes a challenge for businesses to stay secure. It doesn’t matter when the breach occurs, not when it happens. For this reason, it is important for an organization to have an incident response team of legal, corporate communications, and IT staff to develop an emergency response plan.

In addition, he counseled that management needs to perform regular risk assessments to identify potential gaps and areas where cybersecurity and response plans can be improved.

Finally, response teams need to be aware of data protection and disclosure regulations that can affect response processes and disclosure details. The current implementation, according to Dargren, will pay dividends in the future, dramatically improving corporate transparency, market credibility and customer loyalty.

Stephan Chenette, co-founder and chief technology officer of AttackIQ, said that all organizations that rely on sensitive consumer data take a proactive approach to protecting their data and use their encryption keys. He said that special attention should be paid to testing the security controls to be protected.

This should include mapping your organization’s capabilities and security controls to specific attack scenarios to measure your readiness to detect, prevent, and respond to these threats. Also, existing security controls need to be continually evaluated to reveal gaps before hackers can find and exploit weaknesses.

