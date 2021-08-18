Switching from Microsoft Edge becomes even more annoying on Windows 11





Enlarge / This browser pop-up appears in Windows 10 the first time you try to open a link after installing a new browser, but it does not appear in the current beta build of Windows 11.

Andrew Cunningham

Today’s report from The Verge focuses on how the current Windows 11 beta handles third-party web browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. These tweaks continue to intensify throughout the life cycle of Windows 10 and you can use any browser you need for Windows. But why not try Microsoft Edge instead? are you sure? Are you really sure?

The current beta version of Windows 11 has two feature changes that make switching browsers more annoying. First, after installing a new browser, the OS no longer displays a window asking if you want to switch browsers the first time you click a link. Second, the Default Apps screen has removed a wide range of app categories currently available in Windows 10. In Windows 10, you can set the default email app, map app, music player, photo viewer, video player, and web browser. This is the default app screen, but in Windows 11, select the app first and assign one file extension to the default at a time.

Windows 10[既定のアプリの設定]On the screen, you can change the default app for some common tasks such as browsing, checking emails, playing videos, and so on.

Andrew Cunningham

Windows 11 is currently set to a more detailed view by default. This allows you to change file extensions one at a time by searching for file extensions or selecting apps to handle them and setting one extension as the default at a time.

Andrew Cunningham

When you select a file extension, you’ll see a list of the same app options that exist in Windows 10.

Andrew Cunningham

If you try to change the default app that handles .htm or .html files from Edge to another, Windows 11 is another opportunity to make sure you’re really sure you want to switch from Edge. I will use it. ..

advertisement

“I know you got in the way of switching browsers, but do you really want to do this?”

Andrew Cunningham

In summary, these changes represent another escalation in Windows’ endless quest that reminds us that it comes with its own browser, and Microsoft deserves criticism for it. You don’t have to give good news about Edge every time you install a major update, download Chrome using Edge, or visit Microsoft’s website with a browser other than Edge. However, browser makers can actually reduce the hassle of this process a bit.For example, if you have Chrome installed on Windows 11,[デフォルトに設定]Click the button to display the default Windows 11 app screen. But when I click the Firefox “Set as Default” button, it just works and doesn’t require any extra clicks.

The way Windows 11 handles default apps at the file extension level is actually an improvement over the Windows 10 version of the same functionality.

Andrew Cunningham

The Windows 10 version of this screen is embedded and wastes a lot of space. This happens frequently within the Windows 10 Settings app.

Andrew Cunningham

How Windows 11 handles file extensions that aren’t used much (or just adjacent to the browser) is actually a bit less confusing than how Windows 10 handles them. If you change the default browser settings in Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft Edge is responsible for opening other file extensions such as .pdf, .svg, and .shtml. This may seem like a new behavior in Windows 11, but it’s easier to see in Windows 11. It’s helpful to see all the file extensions that all apps on your computer can open, and the apps that are responsible for opening them. The presentation in Windows 11 is significantly improved over the semi-embedded version of Windows 10 in the same view.

If you undo the two biggest changes to the behavior of the browser in Windows 11, it’s relatively easy to see no pop-ups and no high-level version of the “Default Apps” screen, which is a practical issue here. Is almost resolved. In the meantime, some browser makers seem to have come up with ways to ease the burden of the default browser switching process.

List image by Microsoft

