Google is exploring ways to capture 4.5 billion tonnes of plastic





A report from Google shows how mechanical and chemical recycling, unused plastic manufacturing taxes, consumer incentives, and more can increase plastic recovery over the next 20 years.

In July, Google released an executive summary of a report titled “Filling the Circularity Gap in Plastics.” This report looks at the total amount of plastic produced each year and the amount of plastic from the “circular supply chain”, that is, mechanically or chemically recycled plastic.

“The increase in total amount of plastic compared to the amount of plastic from the circular supply chain is called the plastic roundness gap,” said a Google representative and AFARA and “Moonshot Factory.” A report produced by a consultant in the United States states.

Without major global changes in the way materials are managed, humankind should “expect to mismanage more than 7.7 billion metric tons of plastic waste worldwide” by 2040. To a recovery system by 2040.

“Chemical recycling through decomposition and purification pathways is projected to fill the gap in plastic roundness by 20%, while increased mechanical recycling fills the gap by 19%,” the paper said. Growing both sectors to this extent requires consumer education, consumer incentives, and recyclability design.

In addition, the report found that “environmentally-friendly pricing from unused plastic manufacturing taxes can close the gap by 13% due to reduced demand for specific packaging and product use cases.” did.

“We can close the gap by 5% by improving inventory management to reduce waste by strengthening the procurement, storage and sales of plastic or plastic-wrapped products,” Google’s report added. Estimates and consumer education aimed at reducing plastic consumption can fill the gap. Another 1%.

Overall, the report states that these tools can reduce the amount of “improperly managed” plastics by more than 58% by 2040.

Google has also identified some factors that prevent it from improving plastic recovery, as well as some that are in favor of it.

Regarding headwinds, Google said, “Compared to virgin resin, plastic made from recycled resin has a disadvantageous economy.” “There is an infrastructure imbalance because the existing global supply chain is equipped to produce plastic, but not equally equipped to get it back,” the report said.

On the tailwind side, the report identified “consumer demands for increased recycling and reduced plastic waste” and “commitments from many recycled and recycled plastic brands backed by short-term goals.” .. Google also wrote that there is “early discussion and ongoing consideration to develop new policies to support the circulation of plastics.”

Google has previously worked with closed-loop partners, GreenBlue and other groups to explore the outlook for chemical recycling.

