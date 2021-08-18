Zinnov Awards 2021 celebrates Titans in Tech





-Zinnov has hosted an annual award for the 12th consecutive year in honor of outstanding individuals and organizations that have had a positive impact on the technology ecosystem.

-The 2021 Awards recognize prominent leaders and teams across the technology ecosystem-Global Center of Excellence (GCoE), Indian multinationals, start-ups

Bangalore, India, August 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, today hosted the 12th edition of the Marquee Awards, announcing winners in eight categories. Due to the pandemic, the event was effectively held in its second year, with individual award winners and representatives of the award-winning organizations digitally approving the awards.

The 2021 edition of the Zinnov Awards recognizes technology giants, advocates of change, foresight, and pioneers of India’s technology ecosystem. These winners are both individuals and businesses who have tested their morale both during and after COVID. The goal is to celebrate the courage, patience and resilience of future names in the small industry, as well as well-established players.

The virtual gathering included more than 1000 leaders, technology practitioners, thought leaders, and a family of winners who came out to fully celebrate the fraternity and ecosystem of technology. The Zinnov Awards continue to be the recognized gold standard for the outstanding performance and significant contributions of the GCoE, MNC of India, and start-ups. This year, there was an overwhelming response with over 375 nominations from over 150 companies across eight award categories. Forty-six veteran industry leaders served on the jury, selecting a total of 27 individuals and businesses as prestigious award winners.

Award categories and winners

Category 1: Unlock Center Value: This category is a company-wide award that recognizes companies that have rapidly evolved from pure cost centers to value creation centers.

winner:

ER & D Samsung R & D Institute India Pegasystems Enterprise IT HSBC Software Development India Private Limited

Category 2: Best Places for Innovation: This category focuses on value creation from the heart of India and has worked together across five key areas of innovation: organizational charter, culture, internal programs and processes. This is a company-wide award that recognizes GCoE. , External linkage, and innovation metrics. The GCoE will be evaluated across the ER & D, IT, BSFI, and GBS teams for the nature and type of change, drivers, key milestones, indicators, and key outcomes achieved.

winner:

Emerging AB InBev -GCC Services IndiaPrivate Limited Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS)

Category 3: Impact Awards-Sustainability and COVID Response: This category is a company-wide award for organizations that are more advanced than ever to fulfill their environmental, social and governance sustainability mission. This focused on organizations that have made significant efforts and impacts in responding to the COVID crisis. Factors evaluated include implementation of initiatives, measurement of metrics and KPIs, and team structure and processes to achieve the organization’s sustainability agenda.

winner:

HSBC Software Development India Private Limited PepsiCo Hyderabad

Category 4: Inclusion and Diversity: Company-wide award. It establishes the program and is the four main drivers of inclusion: people, people’s processes, operational enablement, and ecosystem engagement.

winner:

Women Micron Technology Operations India LLP Women & Beyond Intel India Private Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India

Category 5: Remote Talent Management Excellence: This category is a company-wide award for organizations that have successfully maintained remote worker involvement, productivity, and connectivity during a pandemic. Evaluate the effectiveness of talent management and the strategies and programs implemented to measure employee and process performance, as well as the effectiveness of compensation and incentive programs.

NetApp India Private Limited AB InBev-GCC Services India Private Limited

Category 6: Aatmanirbhar Awards: This category is a company-wide award category that recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact in conceptualizing, designing, developing and manufacturing Indian products. The award focuses on the drivers achieved, key indicators, milestones, and key achievements achieved through such innovations in both software and hardware products.

winner:

Continental Technical Center India Siemens Healthineers, India Jury Special Mention Fidelity Information Services India Private Limited

Category 7: Next Generation Women Leaders: An individual contributor award that recognizes women leaders in Technology GCoE who have made significant impacts through their business, leadership and technology expertise. This year, two subcategories were created to recognize female leaders in business / technology and corporate functions.

winner:

Business & Technology Leader Vinita Gera-Dell Technologies Sirisha Arza-Continental Technical Center India Srikripa Srinivasan-Dell Technologies Corporate Function Leader Dr. Urmi Chatterjee-Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) Protima Achaya-NetApp India Private Limited

Category 8: Technical Role Model: This is a personal contributor award that recognizes individuals who have been technology advocates and star contributors to the internal and external technology ecosystem. This year, two subcategories were created to recognize engineers who have made significant impacts on artificial intelligence and big data analytics (AI and BDA) and intelligent automation (IA).

winner:

Established (Senior Level) Venkateswaran Perumal-Stryker Global Technology Center Prasoon Kumar Sinha-Dell Technologies Established (Mid-Level) Vaibhav Kumar Somani-Collins Aerospace Gowtham Chakkarapani-Continental Technical Center India Emerging (AI & BDA Senior Level) Nitendra Rajput-Mastercard Emer Mid-Level) Satya Kumar Vankayala-Samsung R & D Institute India Emerging (Intelligent Automation Mid-Level) Vinod Elangovan-AB InBev GCC Services India Private Limited

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a world-leading management and strategy consulting firm with offices in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Paris. Over the last 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250 Fortune 500 and technology companies, developing actionable insights to help create value in both revenue and optimization aspects. Zinnov’s core expertise in product engineering, digital transformation, innovation, and outsourcing advisory helps clients in the following ways:

Enable global companies to develop and optimize their global engineering footprint through center setup, technology and feature accelerators for greater R & D efficiency, innovation, and productivity. Advise global PE companies on finalist listings and targeting of assets, commercial due diligence, and value creation. Increase revenue for your company’s products and services in new markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory. Structuring and implementing digital transformation levers enabled by technologies such as AI / ML, cloud, IOT, and RPA. Help global companies outline and drive open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable them to collaborate with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined results.

Zinnov works with a team of experienced consultants, disciplines and research professionals to serve clients in a variety of industries including enterprise software, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, retail and telecom in the US, Europe, Japan and India. We provide services.

For more information, please visit http://zinnov.com.

Logo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg

Source Zinnov

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/zinnov-awards-2021-celebrates-the-titans-in-tech-trailblazing-individuals-and-organizations-at-the-forefront-of-technology-and-innovation-820152159.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos