Apple AirPods Pro, Bose QuietComfort, Echo Buds and more – CBS Sacramento





From trendy Apple AirPods to high-end Bose SoundSport Wireless, there’s no shortage of wireless earphone models. Prices vary greatly. Is a $ 200 earphone pair much better than a $ 50 pair? How can I tell them apart? And to be precise, how are you supposed to choose between them during online shopping?

Here are some important factors to consider when buying wireless earphones:

First, consider how to use earphones. Do you plan to commute by train or bus every day? In that case, we recommend investing in a pair of Bluetooth earphones with active noise canceling. This is a premium feature where the built-in microphone listens to the surrounding sounds and cancels them in your ears. Active noise cancellation makes it easy to listen to music and podcasts even in noisy environments. Since this is a premium feature, earphones with them are expected to cost quite a lot.

Would you like to buy new wireless earphones for the gym? Next, pay attention to IPX4 or higher water resistance and sweat resistance, and prioritize a snug fit. Do you have a Qi charger (such as this $ 15 Anker wireless charger) at home? Next, we recommend paying a little extra for the wireless charging case.

And if you need earphones that work cheaply, wireless earphones are also available. Here are some options that are loved by reviewers to consider. All of these are sold on Amazon.

Trendy Wireless Earphones: Apple AirPods Pro

Of course, there are Bluetooth earphones that are cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro. And there are earphones with better sound quality. But when it comes to pairing with an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple device, there’s nothing better than AirPods Pro. The connection is almost easy.

There are some impressive technologies behind the Apple AirPods Pro. They have built-in accelerometers that determine when to put them in your ears, so you don’t have to manually power them on and off. These things even know when you’re using them, and on which Apple device you’re using them. Siri is also included. And if you lose your earphones or carrying case, you can easily track them with Apple’s Find My service.

Apple AirPods Pro has some upgrades that you can’t get with regular Apple AirPods. For starters, the Pro model boasts a more powerful H1 chip and is IPX4 waterproof. It also provides very strong active noise canceling, blocking the outside world when listening to a song. And because it’s made by Apple, you know you’re getting high quality (and trendy) products.

According to Apple, AirPods Pro lasts up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. It comes with a Qi compatible wireless charging case, which extends your listening time to over 24 hours.

These wireless earphones typically sell for $ 250 and are currently sold on Amazon for $ 180.

Apple AirPods Pro, $ 180 (reduced from $ 250)

Trendy Earphones On Budget: Apple AirPods 2

Looking for a cheaper option than your AirPods Pro? If you want to replace your wireless charging case with a regular charging case, you can save about $ 70 by choosing Apple AirPods instead.

Apple’s cheap AirPods block noise, but they don’t have active noise canceling capabilities. This means poor performance in noisy environments. The lack of active noise canceling means that these AirPods fit looser than the AirPods Pro, but some people actually like it.

Another thing to keep in mind before clicking the buy button: Unlike the Apple AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2 aren’t water resistant. That doesn’t mean you can’t take them to the gym, but it does mean that you can’t get warranty service due to water-related damage. It’s usually $ 160, but Amazon now offers $ 45 off.

Apple AirPods 2, $ 115 (reduced from $ 160)

Alexa-enabled earphones: Amazon Echo Buds 2

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are the obvious choices if you’re married to the Apple ecosystem of technology products. But what if you have an Android phone?

Join Amazon’s new 2nd generation Echo Buds released in April. Available in glacier black and white, the Echo Buds are premium earphones that sound great and are more affordable. They offer many of the same features as Apple AirPods Pro, including noise cancellation (with pass-through mode) and IPX4 water resistance. It also has a built-in hands-free voice assistant, but since it’s an Amazon device, you can get Alexa here instead of Siri. (If you have an Alexa-based smart home, this can be a big plus.)

Amazon Echo Buds has some drawbacks. It offers 5 hours of play time on a single charge, comparable to the 4.5 hours of Apple AirPods Pro, but with a total of only 15 hours in the charging case (AirPods Pro lasts 24 hours in the case). To get the most out of hands-free Alexa, you need to download the Alexa app. These earphones are relatively easy to pair with both Apple and Android phones, but you can only pair to one device at a time.

Amazon Echo Buds 2, $ 90 (reduced from $ 120)

$ 50 Earphones: Tozo NC2 Wireless Earphones

When it comes to earphones, finding a high quality pair for less than $ 50 can be difficult. But these 4.5-star Tozo earphones are just that, an option that actually wins reviewers with great sound (especially in noise canceling mode).

One reviewer explains that “Bose isn’t good,” but “it’s worth the price.” Another validated reviewer added that Bud “significantly exceeded my expectations of the price paid.”

Tozo NC2 wireless earphones can be played for over 8 hours on a single charge and over 32 hours in a compact charging case. Best of all, it’s currently on sale on Amazon. It’s usually $ 80, and if you apply a 20% off coupon before checkout, you’ll receive it for just $ 50.

Tozo NC2 wireless earphones, $ 50 (reduced from $ 80)

Luxury Earphones: Bose QuietComfort Earphones

It may not be as sophisticated and trendy as Apple AirPods, but if you’re looking for the highest quality sound available at any price, consider the Bose QuietComfort earphones.

First, the basics. These premium earphones feature adjustable acoustic noise canceling, IPX4 water resistance, and a 30-foot range. Touch controls are also included. Swipe and tap to change the volume or skip songs. Reviewers also praise both fidelity audio quality and eartip comfort. (“You know very little about having them,” says LenC.)

Available in triple black and whitish colors called soapstone, the Bose QuietComfort earphones last 6 hours on a single charge and offer the best performance in their class. Also, if the battery is exhausted, a 15-minute charge will give you about 2 hours of playback time. A wireless charging case is also included.

Bose QuietComfort earphones, $ 279

High Quality Earphones Under $ 100: Anker Life P3 Active Noise Canceling Earphones

First of all, it is important to note that not all active noise canceling features are the same. Some features are better than others, and in general you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-focused Anker Life P3 wireless earphones are praised by reviewers for their fit, sound quality, and 3-mode active noise cancellation (3 mics on each earphone) available from the Anker Soundcore app. ..

“Noise canceling isn’t as good as the Sony WH-1000XM4 I put on my ears, but the Life P3 is $ 270 less, and it’s actually pretty close,” said Amazon reviewer Zak Awry. I praise it for “impressive”. Wireless earphones.

Anker Life P3 earphones (available in 5 colors) are perfect for the gym. With IPX5 rated water resistance, it can handle sweat and lasts for 7 hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to 35 hours, making it ideal for travel. And if you get lost, the Soundcore app’s Find My Headset feature helps you track them through sound alerts.

In short, these stylish headphones include almost all the features you would expect from a top-of-the-line wireless earphone, without the best price. Buy Anker Life P3 Headphones for $ 80 on Amazon Now.

Anker Life P3 Active Noise Canceling Earphones, $ 80

