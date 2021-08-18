Banana Mania Gets Yakuzas Kazuma Kiryu





Screenshot: Now

Going on, Jet Set Radio Beat, you were robbed as the coolest guest character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Sega announced this morning that Kazuma Kiryu, the main character of the Yakuza series, will also be able to play in the next game.

Kiryu is the fourth Sega crossover introduced in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, and emerges from the aforementioned Jet Set Radio Tagger and Sonic and Tales of Sonic the Hedgehog fame. All guests also appear to have their own collectibles instead of bananas everywhere: Beat picks up spray paint, Sonic and Tales grab the ring, and Kiryu about that Staminan X. It’s all.

To be honest, this pairing makes sense. Both Super Monkey Ball and Yakuza have long been in charge of the studio, and famous Sega producer Toshihiro Nagoshi was famous for the former before moving to the latter. Not only that, the Super Monkey Ball character previously appeared in the Yakuza series as the UFO Catcher Award. Kiryu will give back soon.

Of course, I’m not saying that Super Monkey Ball has never featured a crossover. Sonic previously appeared as a playable character in the 2019’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. However, Banana Mania was designed to celebrate the vastness of Segas’ iconic properties in much the same way as the very popular Cart Racer Sonic & All-Star Racing Transformed, released in 2012. It looks like it’s ready as a pure crossover game.

Thankfully, all guest characters ever published in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania can be unlocked in the base game without the need for downloadable content.

Banana Mania is technically a remake of the first three home console releases of the platform series, but with updated gameplay mechanics and a brand new story mode, the next game sounds more than just a compilation. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will be available on October 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch and Steam.

