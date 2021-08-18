How to Improve Your Organization and Engagement with Class Google Sites





Fortunately my school was able to meet almost in person during the pandemic, but there were months when we were completely separated. When we lived, some of my fifth grade math students were suddenly separated while in isolation, or if their families changed their minds about face-to-face schools. The question was how to plan the classroom when seeing who was in the room on a particular day.

We wanted the experience to be as seamless as possible in order to make the school experience and the remote experience as close as possible. But for the system to work, it needed a consistent way for students to access information that didn’t change whether they were at school or at home. My solution was to create a simple google site that I used to configure all the activities in the class. Students at home used the same site as students at school to teach. No one had to learn new things if they went remote from school and vice versa.

Simple organizational tools

My weekly was really minimal, as we called it. There was a calendar of what was happening, goals for the week, and daily separate pages. The page for the day had useful links that included the goals of the class, the agenda for what we did, homework assignments, and slides for the day.

If you are a school student, use this site to guide you through your class. Start weekly and review your goals and assignments. Depending on what you were doing that day, there may be lessons posted or links to activities. It was also just an introduction to something that looked like a more general lesson, perhaps even a discussion or test. Anyway, we always started on a weekly basis. Students at remote locations pull up the same site from home. There may be special instructions or modified plans just for them, but they were always posted in the same place.

I must admit that I didn’t expect this approach to work at all, but it was surprisingly effective in keeping everyone together more or less. It didn’t take long to create because I kept the site very simple and reused the same template. There was also an unexpected merit. Not surprisingly, having to create a site changed my plan. I’ve always been preparing for lessons, but I rarely needed to publicly declare my goals as I did last year. Even if I erased the board or changed the slides, the goal did not disappear. At the end of each week, we reviewed our way of doing things. The motivation for everyone to agree that they had achieved their goals was quite high.

There were also less obvious advantages. Using the same site for both class and non-class students has always been a bit repetitive. If I wanted everyone to experience the same thing, I would use the flipped classroom approach. However, I often didn’t want to give up the interactivity of the lesson for those who might be there. As a result, we ended up creating additional slides for use only by asynchronous remote students. When I did, I was teaching the class twice. One was a video and the other was a live concert. I made the video before teaching the class, so making the video made me think about the lesson much more thoroughly than usual. Basically, I started practicing lessons before taking lessons in front of the class. My video wasn’t very sophisticated, but it was still useful for students at home. And the practice made the live lessons much better.

Increased student involvement

The second unexpected benefit was that students had to visit the site on a regular basis. So it was a great place to post content that students wanted to see. At the bottom of every cover of my weekly was what we called the Wall of Interest (names and ideas are based on Michelle Wie’s Lifehacker article on parenting preschoolers. ). When considering our weekly goals, I point it out in some off-hand comments like checking the walls of awareness. The content ranged from comics to short news articles to questions that I found interesting.

Often there were links to interactive ones. Several videos of Numberphile and Vihart have appeared. Students didn’t have to look at it. They didn’t have to submit anything. It was a place where I could post something where I had to click on a regular basis. And the students saw it. They wanted to talk about it. They had to be told that they couldn’t spend time on it during class. They will return to their favorites. The space under the calendar on the class website has become a highlight of the year. I tried different platforms to share interesting math content with my students, but this worked first because I simply placed what I wanted them to see where they noticed.

I don’t think anyone could convince me to create a weekly Google site for the class I met in person. I never imagined that it would be beneficial not only to put the same information on slides and handouts, but also to put it there. I started using it because I had a problem that I couldn’t think of a better way to solve. But this year most of the students will be attending the class, but we plan to create it every week.

