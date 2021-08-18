Miami City, JP Morgan Chase, FIU Create Venture Miami Opportunity Program | FIU News





Florida International University (FIU) received a $ 150,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase and partnered with the City of Miami to create the Venture Miami Opportunity Program. This program provides access and support to female business owners of color. This program helps fill the Miami inclusion gap between blacks, indigenous peoples, and people of color (BIPOC) by enrolling 20 BIPOC female business leaders in Miami’s community-based organizations. ..

A new program within FIU’s Engagement Office, configured as a cohort model, provides participants with intensive management and leadership training. The four main areas of focus are talent, technology, social networks and access to capital. The program also aims to promote new partnerships with community-based organizations serving the colored races of Miami and South Florida, such as the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Francis Suarez said: “The City of Miami is proud to partner with JPMorgan Chase and Florida International University to support our ongoing community for the future.” This gift is for student success and research at FIU. Benefiting from the Next Florida campaign that promotes excellence, FIU Engagement Offices will be able to hire proven opportunity program directors in the areas of technology and innovation. The gift also leverages its partnership with Venture Miami by providing cohort members with access to venture capitalists. “Miami is a new hub of technology and innovation, with new businesses and organizations coming to South Florida every day,” said Caryn Lavernia, Assistant Vice President of the Engagement Office. “At FIU’s Engagement Office, the community is moving forward to be represented and supported by this new Miami Tech Wave. We are thrilled that JPMorgan Chase has partnered with us for this new initiative. In addition to launching the Venture Miami Opportunity Program, FIU Engagement and the City of Miami will co-sponsor the Miami Tech Conference. This is a hybrid (face-to-face and virtual) conference that gives cohort members of the Venture Miami Opportunity Program the opportunity to showcase their emerging projects. The new program will provide cohort members with opportunities for professional development and networking with globally recognized speakers and organizations.

JPMorgan Chase serves the Miami business community through more than 1,200 employees and 252 branches in the region. Through its range of commercial banks, lending and personal financial services, the company provides local expertise and services to early-stage founders as well as established technology companies in Miami. “JP Morgan Chase is always looking for ways to innovate and support the people who live and work in our community,” said Maria Esco, Florida Charity Vice President and Program Officer at the JP Morgan Chase Foundation. Lucia says. “Partnering with the FIU ensures that all people and communities in South Florida will benefit and be part of Miami’s explosive technology industry. We can change the face of entrepreneurship and show the world how diverse and inclusive it is. “

Click here to complete this simple form for more information on registering for the first cohort of the founders of the Venture Miami Opportunity Program.

For more information on investing in these founders’ ventures, click here to contact the Engagement Office by email.

