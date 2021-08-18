Twitter adds support for Twitter Spaces to its rebuilt API – TechCrunch





Twitter is rolling out changes to the newly rebuilt API. This allows third-party developers to build tools and other solutions specifically for the audio chat room product TwitterSpaces. The company today announced that it will ship a new endpoint to support Spaces with Twitter API v2. Initially, the focus was on enabling detection of live or scheduled Spaces. After that, API updates may occur. This will allow developers to build more tools for Spaces hosts.

Last year, the company first introduced a completely rebuilt API. It aims to modernize the developer platform while making it easier and faster to add support for new features on Twitter. The new support for Twitter Spaces in the API is an example of that plan currently in progress.

The company says Twitter hopes that the current API update will allow developers to build new products that will make it easier for users to find Twitter Space, both inside and outside of Twitter. This will extend the reach of Spaces and potentially introduce audio chat to more people. This allows Twitter to step into a situation where competition for audio-based social networking is intensifying. Today, Twitter Spaces incorporates not only Clubhouse, but also the audio chat experience provided by Facebook, Discord, Reddit, Public.com, Spotify, and small social apps.

According to Twitter, developers will have access to two new endpoints: Spaces lookup and Spaces search. This allows you to search for live spaces and scheduled spaces using specific criteria such as Spaces ID, user ID, and keywords. Spaces lookup endpoints are Space-related public metadata and metrics such as attendees, speakers, host profile information, detection language used, start time, scheduled start time, creation time, and status. It also provides a way to start understanding. Twitter will tell us whether or not the space is ticketed.

To select the Spaces feature to embed in the API first, Twitter said it spoke to a developer who told the company that they needed a feature that would help people discover intriguing Spaces and set reminders for participation. I am. The developers also said they wanted to build tools that would help Spaces hosts better understand audio chat performance. However, most of these options are not yet available in today’s API updates. Twitter “investigates” other features, such as tools that allow developers to integrate reminders into their products, display specific metric fields available in the API, and allow developers to build analytics dashboards. It just states that it is doing.

These ideas for other endpoints haven’t been covered in Twitter’s developer platform roadmap yet.

Twitter also said it wasn’t working on an API endpoint that would allow developers to build standalone client apps for Twitter Spaces, as it wasn’t of interest to the developer community.

The weekly Spaces, hosted by Twitter’s Spaces team Daniele Bernardi, is attended by several developers and already has clues for future updates. Developers with access to the v2 API can start building with new endpoints today, but there is no new experience ready to be released at this time. According to Twitter, Bernardi will host another Spaces event today at 12:00 PT to elaborate on API updates and upcoming plans.

