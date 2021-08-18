Samsung says it will stop loading ads on $ 1,000 smartphones





Enlarge / Samsung phone.

Ron Amadeo

Samsung says it will reduce the ads displayed on smartphones. The announcement was first reported by the South Korean press Yonhap and later confirmed by Samsung in a statement to The Verge. The official line of the industry leader is “Samsung has decided to stop advertising for proprietary apps such as Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay and Samsung Theme.” The company added, “The update will be ready by the second half of this year.”

Samsung ships Android with all smartphones, but the experience of the “One UI” skin has changed and includes some packed-in apps developed by Samsung. Many of these apps, such as Bixby, Samsung Health, and Weathercon, often include a large banner ad at the top of the app that typically displays the app’s logo and navigation information. The worst criminals are notification ads. The Samsung app will generate a notification prompting you to buy a new gadget or install a new app.

Even if you spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on your hardware, it doesn’t feel good to show ads on that device. (And for you, Google also shows ads in some apps, but they are full-fledged ad-supported web services such as YouTube and Google Maps, not notification ads, and Samsung ~ $ I paid 1000. While using Google services for free.)

This is definitely a “believe if you see” report. Samsung is currently hiding ads in many places that would not be covered by that statement. The company said it made this change in response to consumer feedback. This change should cover the entire OS package, as feedback is primarily “stop displaying ads”.

Removing ads will certainly help the appeal of Samsung software. In the smartphone market, both Google and Apple have relatively cohesive software on their phones, but Samsung includes all Google apps and all Samsung apps, so there are two app stores, Two browsers and two others. Along with advertising, it’s a very nasty package.

The “late this year” launch date means that the first new ad-free Samsung phone will be the Galaxy S22.

