With its summer 2021 release, Omnicell announces the latest advances in automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services.





New features focus on great customer experience and innovation to drive maximum value faster.Increase workflow efficiency, increase automation, and enhance dosing management intelligence

Mountain View, CA, August 18, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Omnicell, Inc., a leading provider of dosing management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. (Nasdaq: OMCL) today is the company’s industry-leading portfolio of pharmaceutical management solutions. The Summer 2021 release is designed to deliver greater process efficiency, extend automation to support dosing workflows, and provide greater intelligence for workflow optimization. This release also offers better platform deployment options, more flexibility for customers, and faster time to value for strategic initiatives.

With its summer 2021 release, Omnicell further optimizes its advanced hardware, software and technology support. A service that supports the development of Autonomous Pharmacy. This is a roadmap designed to develop an error-free, fully automated dosing management infrastructure.

The summer 2021 release, generally available today, helps healthcare partners realize the maximum value of their technology investments faster in the following ways:

Improved workflow efficiency

The US healthcare system employs more than 4.2 million healthcare professionals, technicians and support personnel, with double-digit growth and shortages projected in almost every position. Provides better patient care and reduces work-related stress and burnout. These include:

Extended features within the operating room (OR) and perioperative settings simplify anesthesiologist workflows, improve inventory visibility, provide data insights, and increase staff satisfaction and patient safety. Improve overall. New closed-loop interoperability between XT Anesthesia Workstation and electronic health records such as Epic supports an intuitive adjustment process that improves waste compliance.

Omnicels IVX Workflow, the IV formulation workflow system used in central pharmacies, now supports distributed formulation, allowing another way to formulate new orders. Technicians can start formulating by simply scanning the device’s Pharmacy Information System (PIS) label. This feature and other enhancements included in this release will help accelerate implementation and increase the number of compound sterilized formulations produced through the IVX workflow.

Enhanced automation in workflow

The story continues

Controlled substance management remains an important issue in the US healthcare system. In 2019, more than 148 million medications were lost, compromising the safety of both patients and workers. Introduced in the Summer 32021 release, Omnicels Controlled Substance Dispenser (CSD) new extensions are designed to give customers greater flexibility and enhancement in their pharmaceutical supply chains. Controlled substance management initiative.

With a new partnership with Fresenius Kabi, the new Regulator Dispenser Cassette is specifically designed for Simplist MicroVault 1 and 2mL prefilled syringes, enabling single doses of these widely used syringes. Controlled substance dispensers help you manage your inventory better, reduce the chances of diversion, and save nursing time.

Enhanced intelligence

Due to a shortage of medicines, the facility is estimated to incur an additional cost of at least $ 359 million annually on labor alone. 4. With the summer 2021 release, Omniell, a technology-enabled service offered through the cloud. One has expanded inventory optimization through new extensions designed. To streamline operations, including:

Cabinet benchmarks, including safety standards identified by ISMP and other omnicell practice standards, eliminate the need to manually select specific cabinet configuration settings.

Platform flexibility

By 2024, 45% of IT spending is expected to shift to cloud-based initiatives such as system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software, and business process outsourcing. 5 Adopting cloud technology is the first step in the pharmacy and IT improvement process. Open new doors for data-driven improvements in line with your business goals.

With the summer 2021 release, healthcare system leaders will be able to improve their pharmacy operations with greater scalability through the cloud-hosted OmniCenter. The flexibility of this new platform enables healthcare system pharmacies to securely access data, offload IT, predict predictable monthly costs, provide a seamless user experience, and improve space optimization. You can.

As Omnicell continues to accelerate the transformation of digital pharmacies, it becomes clear that there is a need for strong partnerships to ensure organizational readiness, drive adoption of solutions, and ensure continued customer success. ..

Denis Cox, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Omnicell, said: “In the summer of 2021, healthcare providers will manage costs by overcoming the complexity of integrating innovative solutions and providing the structured approach needed for strategy, execution and continued success. , Improve quality and increase human efficiency throughout the series of care. “

Learn more about the latest innovations in the Omnicells Summer 2021 Release.

About Omnicel

Since 1992, Omnillell has been working to transform its pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve results and reduce costs. Through the vision of autonomous pharmacies, a combination of automation, intelligence and technology-enabled services, Omnicell leverages a cloud data platform to support more efficient ways to manage dosing in all care settings. More than 7,000 healthcare facilities around the world use Omnicell’s automation and analytics solutions to help improve operational efficiency, reduce malpractice, provide actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. .. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the UK are leveraging Omnicel’s innovative medication compliance and artificial health solutions to improve patient involvement and prescription compliance and reduce costly readmissions. .. For more information, please visit www.omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and OMNICENTER are registered trademarks, and the Omnicell logo and Omninell One are Omnicell, Inc. Is a trademark of. All other trademarks are the property of their respective third party partners.

Description of future prospects

The specific statements contained in this press release relate to future plans and objectives for Omnicell’s products and services. These statements are “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and other events may differ materially from those intended by forward-looking statements, due to a number of factors with substantial known and unknown risks. Uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in the Risk Factors section of the latest Omnicells Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company. included. Considering these risks and uncertainties, you should consider your forward-looking statements. Investors should be careful not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are provided only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of changing circumstances, new information, future events, etc., except as required by law.

