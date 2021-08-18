Vanguard reveals start time, Verdansk battle, and everything you need to know





Call of Duty: Vanguard

Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is this year’s entry into a long-standing shooter franchise from Activision. A new World War II shooter developed by Sledgehammer Games will be available within 24 hours.

I’ve already seen Vanguard’s Teaser trailer, but not many. Primarily, the game appears to play in several different theaters of World War II and extends beyond the Western Front that makes up the Call of Duty story: World War II, before the Sledge Hammer. the game of.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard release will take place in Warzone, just as the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release did last year. This time around, there’s another special one-time game mode that players can join before it’s released. Here’s everything you need to know.

When to load into Warzone and what to expect

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be open tomorrow, August 19th, at 10:30 am EST / 1:30 pm EST. However, you must be logged in to Warzone an hour before that.

From 9:30 am, players logged into Warzone will receive double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP for an hour before the Battle of Verdansk begins.

This is a unique mode that only occurs once, followed by perhaps a Vanguard announcement / rebirth.

After twice this XP time, the battle for Verdansk begins. This is Warzone’s unique PvE mode, which lets all players fight huge armored trains instead of fighting each other. Activision hasn’t revealed anything yet, but getting off the train and reaching exfil will give you a special reward.

Battle of Verdansk

Credit: Activision

Here’s how Activision describes the battle in Verdansk mode:

Your target is a heavily armored train, a mobile fortress with multiple deadly turrets, but you’ve identified a weakness. Your main purpose is to plant TNT charges in the tunnels of Verdansk Hospital. Here, according to the latest information, we know that TNT will pass.

If all goes well, the mountain will crumble with the monster still in place. Worst scenario? Soldier, I was sending you with a rifle and launcher for a reason.

To date, you have fought each other. NATO for the Warsaw Agreement. A system of loyalty. Now with this new threat, we are all one team for this mission.

Bring yourself and the three strongest members of your strike team together for the first operation of this kind. We all need to work together to scrape the death machine off the map.

Rest assured if your work goes well in the Battle of Verdansk. You and your team will be rewarded for your efforts. Custom firepower and lots of special souvenirs are all available, including those for being part of this large mission. But of course, those who do serious damage to this enemy and rendezvous at some point during the Exfill will receive some additional rewards that make them stand out from our ranks of Greenhorn.

Another important order: No one should enter this battle coldly. WarzoneTM will continue all normal operations until 1030 hours (PT) on August 19th, when the battle begins. Between 930 and 1029 hours (PT) on August 19th, all operators will receive Double Player XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP by playing Warzone.

The HQ also provides the following information, which may be related to the operator behind the screen, not the operator in the field. The playlist will be updated around 10:30 am. If you have played before, PT will not exit Warzone. It happens in real time and doesn’t require a game restart, so it’s added to this update. Is there a live update that will bring the start of the battle?[プレイ]Keep checking the tabs.

What we have gathered is not to miss the formation of an infiltration plane at 1030 hours (PT) in Verdansk on August 19th.

We will work together in every aspect. Additional updates soon.

That is, log in to Warzone at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET and get double XP while playing. Please do not log out. However, make sure you are ready to enter Verdansk’s combat mode at 10:30 am. Playing this mode will give you special rewards and reveal the full story of Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Sounds very fun to me.

If you can’t log in because the server is full, it’s a good idea to load your favorite streamers and see them play instead. And pay attention to my blog here at Forbes. More articles about Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be posted here in the coming days and weeks, including details on game campaigns, multiplayer, upcoming beta and more. thank you for reading!

