Scientists Develop Elastic Sweat-Powered Batteries for Wearable Technology-ScienceDaily





Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) in Singapore have developed a soft, stretchy battery powered by human sweat.

The prototype battery consists of printed silver flake electrodes that generate electricity in the presence of sweat. Measured 2 cm x 2 cm and as flat as a small paper bandage, the battery is elastic, flexible and sweat-absorbing textile that can be attached to wearable devices such as watches, wristbands and arm straps. It is attached to.

To demonstrate potential applications when incorporated into wearable biosensors and other electronic devices, a team of scientists tested the device with artificial human sweat.

In another test, the team put a battery on their wrists and cycled for 30 minutes on an exercise bike to generate 4.2V voltage and 3.9mW output power enough to power a commercial temperature sensor. I reported that it was possible. Continuously send data to your smartphone via device and Bluetooth.

Batteries do not contain heavy metals or toxic chemicals, unlike traditional batteries, which are often manufactured using unsustainable materials that are harmful to the environment.

The development of sweat-powered batteries, which act as a more sustainable alternative to reducing toxic e-waste, reflects NTU’s commitment to finding solutions that reduce its impact on the environment. This is one of the four major human challenges that NTU is trying to tackle under the NTU 2025 Strategic Plan.

Professor Lee Pooi See, a materials scientist, and the Dean of NTU Graduate University, who led the study, said: A way to power wearable devices that are more environmentally friendly and do not rely on traditional batteries. This is a nearly guaranteed source of energy that our bodies produce. We expect this battery to power all kinds of wearable devices. “

The study was published in the peer-reviewed science journal Science Advances in July. A patent application for a sweaty battery was also filed through NTUitive, an NTU company and innovation company.

Dr. Lyu Jian, a co-lead author of the study and a researcher at NTU’s Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, said: It is harmful to the environment. It is also potentially harmful to wearable devices where a broken battery can spill toxic liquids on human skin. Our devices have the potential to offer a real opportunity to eliminate these toxic substances altogether. “

Emphasizing the importance of the work done by the NTU research team, Irene Goldthorpe, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Waterloo, Canada, who was not involved in the study, said: Wearable devices are usually fully encapsulated to protect against sweat, as electronic devices dislike moisture. This work shows that sweat can be transformed from obstacles to assets, improve the conductivity of printed interconnects, and even use sweat as a wearable electrolyte. , Bendable battery. This could open up a new paradigm in the design of wearable electronics. “

Redefine how the battery is powered

NTU batteries are created by printing ink containing silver flakes and hydrophilic poly (urethane acrylate) (HPUA), which acts as a battery electrode, on a stretchable textile.

When silver flakes come into contact with sweat, their chloride ions and acidity cause the flakes to aggregate and increase their ability to conduct electricity. This chemical reaction causes an electric current to flow between the electrodes (see video).

Stretching the battery material further reduces its resistance and can be used when the user is exposed to strain, such as when exercising.

Elastic textiles are so absorbent that they retain a lot of sweat and keep the battery powered even if the rate of sweating is not constant. This is important for consistent functioning, as the amount of human sweat secreted is variable and depends on the area of ​​the body in which it resides, environmental conditions, and time of day.

Professor Lee said:

“The slim size of our batteries also solves two problems with wearable technology. Traditional coin cell batteries are a challenge to achieve a kind of sophisticated aesthetic that is appealing to consumers. Thin batteries reduce the ability of items to carry enough charge to last all day. “

Researchers plan to further investigate the effects of other components of human sweat and how factors such as body temperature affect battery performance.

