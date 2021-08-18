Four proven strategies to protect SERP and conquer Google updates





Recently, I’ve seen Google make some notable updates that affect both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Google is practical to better understand searcher queries and website experience from individual pages to the entire site, as evidenced by recent core and page experience updates. We are continuing to take steps. For businesses, this can fluctuate their search rankings, often raising concerns and questioning how long they have positive or negative impacts. Protecting SERPs remains a priority for businesses amid a flood of Google updates.

Recently, several members of the NP Digital team have joined to improve brand awareness by helping businesses sync with future updates from Google and staying at the top of search engine results pages (SERPs). We discussed the method in detail. Webinar panelists included Dave Shapiro, NP Digital’s Vice President of Earned Media, Luke O’Leary, Scott Zimmerman, NP Digital’s SEO Manager, and NP Digital’s Sr. SEO Strategist.

Let’s take a closer look at the key points of the webinar and the strategies described to protect SERPs in the face of ongoing updates to Google Search.

See Webinar “Breakdown of Top Google Updates This Summer”

Google hasn’t run out of updates this summer, many of which have raised concerns for marketers. Several major confirmed algorithm updates were made in early summer, and the second part of the Broadcore algorithm update in early June was recently completed in early July. The June and July Google core algorithm updates have created a high degree of variability across the search environment. For some companies, core algorithm updates have dramatically reduced rankings.

That’s not the only Google update. Google also continues to roll out page experience updates and some major spam updates. According to the Google Search Central blog, spam updates are even more effective in identifying and disabling link spam more broadly across multiple languages. The Page Experience Update is also focused on improving the user experience, combining Core Web Vitals with existing search signals such as mobile friendly, safe browsing, HTTPS security, and intrusive interstitial guidelines.

Its obvious Google continues to improve, in fact, they make minor improvements every day. In 2020, Google made 4,500 updates. This is the number that has increased since 2017. How your business prepares for these updates determines the path to secure and maintain your position in SERP. Who raises the question, how can the paradigm shift from the dreaded Google update to loving them?

I really like updating the algorithm. If you do the right thing and keep it honest, I think they are very rewarding. ~ SEO’s famous last word ~, but I really feel this way.

Scott Zimmerman (@scottjzimmerman) June 3, 2021

4 Strategies to Protect SERPs and Learn to Love Google Updates

At the webinar, the NP Digital team will learn how to love Google updates and share four proven strategies to help mitigate fluctuations in rankings for future updates.

Let’s explore each of these strategies in depth.

Make your journey unique to your audience

Google is expanding its permission-based signals to rate and rank websites. Well known as EAT (expertise, authority, trust), these authority signals have been around for some time, but are becoming more important with Google updates. One way to build authority on Google is to understand the viewer’s touchpoints.

As NP Digital points out, most consumer journeys occur on other websites rather than on a single touchpoint. For example, if a consumer is looking for a furniture idea, they can first use Pinterest or Instagram to get inspiration from others. Then narrow your search to living room furniture and use Google search to see where you might be able to buy during the rating phase. When you’re ready to buy, when you’re ready to buy, you can search Yelp, Google Maps, or Google Search for a nearby furniture store.

If you can’t find you where your customers are looking, such as on other platforms or websites, you run the risk of being overlooked during the research and discovery phase. Find a place for your ideal customers to spend their time and develop marketing strategies to enhance this. This may include link building on related sites, sponsored posts, media pitching, industry interviews, or a combination of influencers in the space. Sparktoro is a great resource that viewers can use to find what they read, see, hear, and follow.

NP digital image provided

Use free real estate on Google

Consider the amount of information displayed in mobile device search results when compared to desktop results. Not surprisingly, mobile devices have less space available to showcase business information. Despite limited space, it can be used by businesses to provide relevant information to interested searchers, such as company names, addresses, phone numbers, subpoenas, and links to websites where they are located. I have a chance.

For desktop users, the Google My Business (GMB) list has even more real estate available to searchers at a glance. Google posts will also appear more prominent in the desktop list results. Google Posts is another great and highly visible opportunity to share offers, COVID-19 information, special events and more.

Google also recently released a free list on Google’s shopping tab in the United States. Listings will appear in the results for free to your business. This acts as another free resource to drive conversions with potential customers.

From attributes to reviews, we take advantage of all the free GMB features available to help searchers provide all the information they need to know about your business in order to do business with you. Check out this infographic to make sure you are getting the most out of GMB features.

Use content from different platforms

There are three factors that influence how Google looks at your site, and then rank it. These factors include excellence, relevance, and proximity. Your business must survive the noise to increase the acquisition of your content information. Bill Slawksi, Editor of SEO by the Sea, said:

An information capture score indicates how much information a source can bring to someone who sees another source on the same topic. Pages with a high information capture score may be ranked higher than pages with a low information capture score.

The more relevant and informative your content is to the subject, the more likely you are to outperform your competition. NP Digital refers to Glassdoor, which has been extremely successful in creating its own content using its own data. Instead of diversion of third-party data, Glassdoor leverages its own insights to draw inspiration and shape content. This provides readers with differentiated, non-replicated information that helps Glassdoor drive more organic traffic and keep visitors on these pages longer.

NP digital image provided

For some companies that were temporarily caused by COVID-19, brand searches still show these locations in SERPs. Google posts help alleviate confusion and can be viewed when you plan to resume.

Create a strategy that follows the direction Google is heading

Google has begun preparing for search to drive its AI initiative. This has been proven in a recent MUM Update announcement and helps to use an AI approach to provide more accurate search results for complex queries. To rank on Google, you need high-quality content that meets your intent. The content that Google considers to be the best and most authoritative will appear on top of its competitors.

At the webinar, the NP Digital team outperforms competitors’ content and offers several strategies as Google search evolves, including:

Create articles that show your own data Integrate visuals into high-performance content to improve effectiveness Consider the results and objectives of each content New that serves a specific purpose to curate existing assets before creating new content Think about the consequences of creating an asset, and integrate where you distribute it before ideas, creation, and amplification, and a healthy combination of target audience evergreen and temporary content.

NP digital image provided

As NP Digital states during the webinar:

While focusing your strategy on staying consistent with where Google brings your search, you can start looking forward to the benefits of core algorithm updates by working within the parameters of your current search.

This strategy combines the site-wide user experience with Google’s ideal experience related to the space in which it serves, increasing the likelihood of positive changes due to core algorithm updates.

Focus on gaining the trust of both users and search engines, seen as your content expert, the authority of the universe.

Regardless of Google’s updates, it is considered a source of expert information to rely on in the industry to continue to appear in SERP. To achieve this, NP Digital is committed to understanding where local search strategies are most effective and needed, where organic strategies are most efficient and most useful, and deliberately enhancing content. Recommended for.

Watch full webinar on demand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rioseo.com/blog/4-proven-strategies-to-secure-the-serps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos