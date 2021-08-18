USM professor selects top innovative PPE intech | News





Dr. Annawan, an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of Southern Mississippi and founder of the Eagle Maker Hub, has been named a Top Intec Leader by the Mississippi Business Journal for her contributions to the state’s technical arena.

This perception shouldn’t go to me alone, but Wan said this team I belong to here at USM.

Founded in 2016 as the first public maker space available at the University of Mississippi, Eagle Maker Hub provides access to tools for digital fabrication, rapid prototyping, and coding. It originated from WAN research to integrate digital fabrication into mathematics education and learning, and has since diverged into other content areas such as science and engineering.

Dr. Wang is keen on future technologies and implemented them at a university in southern Mississippi upon arrival, said Dr. Berndschroeder, interim director of the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. Eagle Maker Hub is built on a much lower budget than comparable facilities, and the impact is striking. “

When the need was greatest in the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Wang’s ingenuity helped create medical devices from what was available at the time. To give a few examples, a highly effective hub mask was held in place by a fabric strap manufactured at a local needleworker’s house. In addition, the head isolation unit, which provides the patient with an air flow that is immiscible with the paramedics’ air, was made from a transparent gym bag. It’s no wonder that such cooperation between universities and communities should move Mississippi forward in these times, and in the better times to come. “

The EagleMaker Hub, run by a small group of volunteers who are USM students, is open to the public. Not only a training ground for students and teachers, but also multiple summer camps, acting as a creative maker space where equipment needs to be leveraged, serving communities with sudden gaps COVID- 19 Demand for personal protective equipment at the onset of a pandemic. Eagle Maker Hub partnered with a local medical institution to provide face shields, respiratory masks, ventilator prototypes and more in 2020.

Dr. Sarah Lee, director of the USMs School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering, states that Dr. Wan is a true leader in fostering innovative thinking among students and colleagues. Her technical contribution to Mississippi was highlighted by the design and creation of 3D-printed medical masks during the pandemic.

The Top in Tech Award recognizes 22 technology leaders this year. Winners are individuals and businesses that contribute to innovation, job creation, and the Mississippi economy, and come from any industry, government, education, healthcare, security, or other sector that is a technology leader or innovator. ..

The future of Eagle Maker Hub is endless, but the quick and innovative response to the pandemic is undoubtedly ready for future challenges.

